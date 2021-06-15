Photos: THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) at Northern Stage

The irreverent romp The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), Northern Stage's first live and in-person production since October of 2020, is now in performance through July 4, 2022, at the newly-built outdoor Courtyard Theater directly behind Northern Stage's Barrette Center for the Arts.

Written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield, and directed by Carol Dunne (Northern Stage's Producing Artistic Director), The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) features 37 Shakespeare plays in 97 minutes...outdoors. Three madcap actors in tights weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare's comedies, histories, and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave audiences helpless with laughter. Once London's longest running comedy, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) invites audiences outside for a roaring romp through the Bard's brilliance.

The cast of three includes Grayson DeJesus (last season's Mud Season Mystery: The Lodger at Northern Stage and the first tour of Lincoln Center Theater's War Horse) as "Grayson," Eric Love (Northern Stage's Director of Education and Associate Artistic Director and seen on stage in Northern Stage's Once) as "Eric," and Jenni Putney (previously seen at Northern Stage and Off-Broadway's 59E59 Theater in Trick or Treat) as "Jenni." The creative team includes Michael Ganio (Set Design), Barbara A. Bell (Costume Design), Travis McHale (Lighting Design), Kate Marvin (Sound Design), Robert Grant (Dialect Coach), Paul West (Fight Director), and Kerrigan Quenemoen (Assistant Director). The stage managers are

Whitney M. Keeter (Production Stage Manager), Jaclyn Pageau (1st Assistant Stage Manager), and Kendall Barbera (2nd Assistant Stage Manager).

Carol Dunne comments on being back in performance: "As we emerge from COVID, we are putting audience safety first, which is why we are introducing this exciting new hybrid season. When we searched for an outdoor venue, we found the best spot is behind our buildings in the heart of White River Junction. We created a simple space that celebrates the industrial feel of White River while offering a beautiful and intimate place to enjoy joyous performances."

All Courtyard seating for the 2021/22 Season will be sold as General Admission, but seating locations will be assigned in advance on the day of performance. Single tickets cost $45. $19 tickets are available for all full-time students regardless of age, with a valid photo ID. Patrons can save the most by subscribing to all four main stage shows in the 2021/22 Season. Subscriptions cost $165 (more than 20% off the single-ticket price) and are currently on sale. For tickets, visit NorthernStage.org, or call the Box Office directly at 802-296-7000.

The performance schedule for The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) is Tuesday and Wednesday at 8:00 PM, Thursday at 4:00 and 8:00 PM, Friday at 8:00 PM, Saturday at 4:00 and 8:00 PM, and Sunday at 5:00 PM.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) is sponsored in part by Stave Puzzles, hand-crafted jigsaw puzzles made in Vermont, La Valley's Building Supply of Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Henderson's Tree and Garden Services of White River Junction, Vermont. Preview performances for this season are sponsored by Downs, Rachlin, Martin, PLLC. All Access Ticketing prices are made possible by support from Bar Harbor Bank and Trust. Northern Stage's 2021-22 Season is underwritten by Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital, who has been a season underwriter for the past two years. Alice Peck Day has also partnered with Northern Stage as a consultant to ensure we are taking every safety precaution to protect our artists, staff, and patrons during this unprecedented time. Northern Stage is truly grateful for this partnership.

The outdoor summer season at the Courtyard Theater will conclude with the roof-raising musical MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, August 11-September 12, 2021. Million Dollar Quartet takes patrons back in time to December 4, 1956, when icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins gathered for the first and only time at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. That legendary night will come to life with a score of rock hits including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Great Balls of Fire," "Walk the Line," "Folsom Prison Blues," and "Hound Dog."

For more information on the rest of Northern Stage's 2021/22 Season, visit NorthernStage.org.