Opera Company Of Middlebury Presents Cutting-Edge CANDIDE

The Opera Company of Middlebury presents an imaginative retelling of Bernstein's comic operetta Candide, streaming online June 15-30. Although the production contains traditional theatrical elements, it also embraces the magic of 21st century technology. Using drones, green screen imagery, rear projections, and other cinematic techniques, the Opera Company of Middlebury is exploring the boundaries of opera's potential.

All performing arts were impacted during COVID 19, and OCM was no exception. Rather than dwelling on the impossibility of live performance, the company's creative team decided to move opera into an entirely new platform: film. OCM realized that in the New Medium of video, simply pointing a camera at the singers is not enough, so they ventured into the realm of digital opera performance with an imaginative and touching production of Completing the Picture in 2020. Spurred on by Completing the Picture's success, artistic director Doug Anderson took a chance on creating a filmed production of Candide, further exploring how to enhance what OCM does best: telling stories with rear projection, green screen images and drones (just to name a few of the techniques used).

Creating Candide in a pandemic involved a complicated set of rehearsal and filming protocols including extensive testing, all developed under the guidance of Vermont State Epidemiologist Dr. Patsy Kelso. OCM's orchestra was recorded in Town Hall Theater on March 27-28, where the musicians were socially distanced, masked and with plexiglass enclosures where needed. Next, the Candide chorus rehearsed and recorded their roles over two days, wearing masks when not filming and socially distancing as well. Former Vermont Governor Jim Douglas, as our witty narrator, was recorded separately in COVID-safe conditions. The main cast arrived from all over the country, immediately quarantining for a week forming a "bubble" along with OCM Music Director Michael Sakir. During filming at Town Hall Theater, the singers performed live, listening via in-ear buds to the recorded orchestra and chorus track while Sakir conducted.

After filming, the creative team began six weeks of post-production to assemble all the pieces into an innovative and cinematic production of Candide. Audiences can stream Candide from June 15-30 on OCM's YouTube Channel. Tickets are $35/individual and $60/household, and may be purchased through the Town Hall Theater box office online at townhalltheater.org or by calling 802-388-1436. Patrons will have access to the show for the duration of the run. More information at ocmvermont.org.

Photo Credit: Erica Furgiuele.