Northern Stage's THE LODGER Cast Announced; Performances Begin Next Week

Northern Stage has announced the cast for this spring's Mud Season Mystery: The Lodger, a witty new adaptation of the classic mystery, created for Zoom and performed live each night. Closing out Northern Stage's 2020-21 season, The Lodger will be performed live on Zoom starting April 14 through May 2, 2021.

The cast of five will include Grayson DeJesus (last year's Jane Eyre at Hartford Stage) as Joe, a dodgy bobbie on the night watch; Satomi Hofmann (The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway), as Mrs. B., the affable and destitute landlady; Jason O'Connell (Mr. Darcy in Pride and Prejudice at Primary Stages, and Off-Broadway's recent revival of Happy Birthday, Wanda June) as Mr. Sleigh, the mysterious lodger; Moira Stone (Alison in Fun Home at Vermont Stage) as Ronnie, an ardent murder mystery buff and host of the evening; and Gracie Winchester (Shelby in Steel Magnolias at Alabama Shakespeare Festival) as Daisy, the aspiring young actress standing by to make headlines on the stage - not off.

A lodger arrives at a ramshackle London boarding house as news of a murderer sweeps through town. He fits the description- but is he guilty? And can we trust our instincts? Grab your friends and join Ronnie, an obsessive mystery fan and your host, as Ronnie leads you on a journey through this tantalizing tale and your own expectations. The Lodger, adapted by Brenda Withers (Northern Stage's Jordan), uses suspenseful storytelling to engage the audience in a live, interactive, communal experience guaranteed to entertain and provoke.

Northern Stage's BOLD Associate Artistic Director Jess Chayes will direct. According to Chayes, "The Lodger will be as close as we've been able to come to live theater since last fall. Five incredible actors will be performing live from their homes eight shows a week for intimate zoom audiences, who will have a chance to participate and share their theories as the mystery unfolds. As mud season starts in the Upper Valley and winter comes to an end, we hope folks will gather together to enjoy this irresistible story."

Tickets for The Lodger are $29, with a maximum of 40 participants per performance. Private group parties are encouraged: Get the best price by assembling your friends, family, or co-workers near and far to participate in this uniquely interactive activity like nothing Northern Stage has done before. Group rates are $15 per person, with a minimum of 10 people. 40 people are needed for a private party.

For tickets, visit northernstage.org, or call the Box Office directly at 802-296-7000. The performance schedule for The Lodger is Tuesday (beginning 4/20) and Wednesday at 7:30 PM, Thursday at 2:00 and 7:30 PM, Friday at 7:30 PM, Saturday at 2:00 and 7:30 PM, and Sunday at 5 PM.