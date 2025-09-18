NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Lost Nation Theater Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Pulitzer-prize winning rock musical Next to Normal will take the stage at Lost Nation Theater next month, serving as the grand finale to the company's 2025 season! Performances will run Oct. 2-19.

Experience this electrifying Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical up close and personal in LNT's intimate theater within Montpelier City Hall Arts Center. Hailed by Rolling Stone “an emotional powerhouse with a fire in its soul and a wicked wit that burns just as fiercely,” the play focuses on a woman struggling with bi-polar disorder and the impact that struggle has on her family. A family shattered by mental illness but held together by love.

Their story is told through a raucous, dynamic and soaring pop-rock score by Tom Kitt and poignant book & lyrics by Brian Yorkey. Next to Normal – winner of Tony Awards for both the music and lyrics – is an unflinching, empathetic portrait of resilience and loss. While it deals with such serious subjects as mental illness and self-destructive behavior, it manages to remain not just emotionally honest, but also often funny—and ultimately hopeful.

The Goodman Family is haunted by a tragedy in their past, but they are doing their best to deal with that event's impact on their present. Diana Goodman, a suburban struggles to be present for her ambitious daughter and devoted husband as they navigate the chaos of her condition. Next to Normal is roller-coaster journey; a modern musical masterpiece that will stay with you long after the final note.

Next to Normal - the musical that redefined musicals – is directed for Lost Nation Theater by Joanne Greenberg (I Am My Own Wife) with musical direction by Tim Guiles (The Prom, Sweeney Todd).

The cast features Tommy Bergeron (Cabaret) as son Gabe; Kathleen Keenan (Always Patsy Cline, The Drowsy Chaperone), as the mom Diana; Nick Rubano as Henry; Natalie Steele, as daughter Natalie; Jake Thomason as husband Dan, and Nick Wheeler as The Psychiatrist.

“Next to Normal is a show I've loved since I was too young to even fully grasp the beauty and the heartbreak of it all, and it is a dream come true to get to be a part of it. This story and the music that carries it along are so moving and validating for anyone who has ever experienced love, loss, or heartbreak and is a beautiful reminder that without darkness, we wouldn't be able to see the light!” - Nick Rubano, actor/singer

The creative team also features the inspirations of Kianna Bromley (Choreographer/Intimacy Coordinator) Jessica Della Pepa (Costumes); Eli Goldberg (Lighting); Ann Harvey (props) Jeff Modereger (Scenic Design); Andrew Vachon (Sound & Live Mix). The Band is first rate and includes: Jacob Banicki (percussion), Michael Corn (guitar), Mary Gibson (violin), Tim Guiles (keys), Bruno John (bass), and Fran Rowell (cello).

LNT's Founding Artistic Director Kim Bent, wearing the Technical Director hat for Next to Normal, expresses his experience of the process like this:

“As I've been constructing Set Designer Jeff Mudereger's vision of our “Next to Normal” environment, I'm most deeply impressed by his intuitive understanding of the complex emotional dynamics of this story. He's literally giving us a visual reality that's almost ‘NORMAL', and yet not! It's truly thrilling to participate in that creative process with him!”

Next to Normal is a show people see again and again. An emotional powerhouse of a musical about a family trying to connect, to take care of themselves and each other, it's as exhilarating as it is haunting. Next to Normal keeps you on the edge of your seat from start to finish! It's unforgettable!