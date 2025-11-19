Middlebury Acting Company Will Perform A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Middlebury Acting Company will present a third biennial holiday gift to our community, a pay-what-you-can production of Charles Dicken’s beloved story, A Christmas Carol. Everyone is welcome, and nobody will be turned away for lack of funds.

Adapted by Gary Smith, and directed by Smith and Company Artistic Director Melissa Lourie, this adaptation stays true to the novella, and deftly integrates Dickens’ witty, pointed, and socially conscious narrative with the heartwarming and familiar journey Ebenezer Scrooge makes from profiteer to philanthropist. Guided by his ghosts and all the story's unforgettable characters, Scrooge makes a courageous and uplifting transformation that in turn transforms the world around him - a journey from darkness to light.

First produced to great acclaim in 2021, MACo is excited to present the show again, with improvements to the scenic elements of the production. Jordan Gullikson reprises his role as Mr. Scrooge, supported by a company of former cast members and newcomers.

“We have a wonderfully strong company”, says Lourie, “we have our core company plus two new actors and a new Tiny Tim, Emilia Jacquish. Our former Tiny Tim has outgrown the role and will play different roles this season.”

Smith, a professional actor/director feels strongly that Dickens’ message of community spirit and generosity is as important as ever for our times. “Middlebury has never had a local, professional production of A Christmas Carol; we are on our way to establishing a new tradition in town that families can look forward to” says Smith, “With the generous support The National Bank of Middlebury, The Vermont Book Shop, The Doug Fund and others, we are able to bring the show to the Town Hall Theater Stage and offer it at whatever price level audiences can afford.”

Celebrate the holidays with us in Middlebury as we offer our stirring, imaginative and theatrical version of this classic tale!

Playing at Town Hall Theater on Dec. 5-7 & 11-13. Evening shows at 7pm and matinees at 2pm.