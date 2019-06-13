Lost Nation Theater Presents The Culminating Project Of Its Storytelling Camp

Jun. 13, 2019  

Fractured Fables is an original theater piece created by campers ages 9 & up and directors Amanda Rafuse & Avalon Diziak. To create their fun, ensemble show they draw inspiration from fables fairytales, myths and legends by Aesop, The Brothers Grimm, and Peter Pan!

The show is developed from scripted sources and through improvisation! Join our budding artists as they go from page to stage in just one week! For One Show Only!

The Performance is 5:30pm Friday, June 28 2019, at Lost Nation Theater, City Hall Arts Center, 39 Main St (wheelchair accessible, assisted listening system available)
The performance runs approximately 30 minutes

All tickets ( including toddlers) are $5. For information & tickets call 802-229-0492 or visit www.lostnationtheater.org.

Lost Nation Theater winner Best of New England, Yankee Magazine, was named One of the Best regional theaters in America by the New York Drama League, 2012 Outstanding Achievement Award from the New England Theatre Conference; and has won the People's Choice awards from both Seven Days for Best Theater.



