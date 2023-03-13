Lost Nation Theater Kicks Off its 2023 Mainstage Season with THE KICK-FF CABARET

Favorite friends & collaborators of Lost Nation Theater are getting together in a One-Night-Only performance to celebrate 30+ years of LNT as your professional theater in Montpelier City Hall and the upcoming 2023 Season! It's The Kick-Off Cabaret - Saturday March 18. It all happens onstage at Lost Nation Theater, wheelchair accessible and protected by a state-of-the-art Synexis Air Purification System.

That dapper and verbal virtuoso Emcee G. Richard Ames, with accomplished accompanist Tim Guiles on piano, guide you through an evening that will let us re-live those "best of" moments over the past near 35 Years and forecasts some best moments yet to come! Songs, parodies, monologues and more, combined with tasty treats and a cash bar make for a festive evening of fun.

Joining Rick Ames and Tim Guiles for the evening are Founding Artistic Director Kim Bent, Alexa Kartschoke (Side by Side by Sondheim) Kathleen Keenan (Always, Patsy Cline), Kate Kenney (Eurydice), Jordan Mensah of the Shidaa Project, Taryn Noelle (Cabaret), Maura O'Brien (Becoming Dr Ruth), Abby Paige (Judevine), William Pelton (Into the Woods), and George Woodard.

This "variety show" like evening will have solos, duets, and trios from shows & writers like David Budbill, Stephen Sondheim, Christopher Durang, Thornton Wilder and even some aerial arts magic with Kate Kenney.

The Kick-Off Cabaret is a fundraiser for Lost Nation Theater. All the artists are donating their time & talents to not only celebrate the start of the season but help fund it too! And it's not just the onstage artists supporting LNT in this way, Stage Manager Sarah Menard and lighting designers Samuel Biondolillo and Kelly Daigneault are too.

All their support means so much - Lost Nation Theater hopes you will come support too!

Come be part of this celebration. Enjoy a great show, refreshments, and the chance to talk with some of your favorite LNT artists. And find out what Lost Nation Theater has planned for its 2023 Season at Montpelier City Hall - and beyond!

Join Us! Live! In person or online. Saturday, March 18 at 7:30pm



"It feels so great to be doing a Full Season of Theater - complete with big productions ­- once again! We're so grateful to all our friends & fellow artists who are joining us to celebrate, raise a little money, awareness, and get us started off with joy, fun, and exceptionality!" - Kim Bent, LNT Founder

Tickets are $20 (general, $10 Youth, or $20 for the live-stream or video, or more if you so choose! (The event is a fundraiser after all!