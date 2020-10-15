The concert will premiere on Okemo Valley TV's YouTube Channel on November 1st at 5pm EST.

Little Yellow House Studio presents "Make Yourself at Home," a virtual living room concert featuring Broadway veteran and Andover, VT resident Susan Haefner, with special guests Lisa and Lori Brigantino premiering on Okemo Valley TV's YouTube Channel on November 1st at 5pm EST. As a gift to the local community and beyond at a time when many can't gather as easily, Susan, Lisa, and Lori will entertain audiences in the comfort of their living rooms, often in 3-part harmony. The concert will feature traditional folk and old-time songs, plus original tunes written by Lisa. A very special surprise guest will lead the singalong portion of the concert. The concert will continue to be available for viewing on YouTube for the month of November and later at https://okemovalley.tv/videos.

Patrick Cody, Executive Director of Okemo Valley TV says "Supporting the arts and providing a platform for local artists is such a big part of what we do. We are certainly thrilled to have Susan and Lisa using it in a creative way. We also appreciate their choice to showcase their talents using this platform, which shows that they value non profit community media. And it is especially valuable to bring people together through music and the arts during these times."

"We hope to provide a joyful and relaxed escape for our viewers, as well as support the newly opened Black River Independent School in Ludlow, VT," says Haefner, Little Yellow House Studio founder. "Music and the Arts is more important than ever right now. We hope audiences will sit back, enjoy, and even sing along."

This concert is made possible by the generous support of Mascoma Bank and Friends of the Little Yellow House Studio. The concert is free of charge, although donations are gratefully accepted. Viewers are asked to consider a $15-20 donation, which will directly support the work of Black River Independent School and Little Yellow House Studio Artists. Donations can be made online via Black River Independent School's concert donation page, or by check made out to Black River Independent School Committee (BRISC) and mailed to PO Box 485, Ludlow, VT 05149. Please note "CONCERT" on the check. BRISC is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Your donation is tax deductible as allowed by law.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You