LUCID DREAMS A Special Livestream Performance Announced at Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society

The Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society has announced an upcoming livestream performance: "Lucid Dreams", in loving memory of Irene Bareau. This event is free with pre-registration and will be livestreamed from Skillman Studio, Brooklyn, NY on Tuesday, April 27th at 7pm.

Artistic Director, Jia Kim (cello), with Euntaek Kim (piano), and Siwoo Kim (violin), will assemble for this special livestream performance, the first Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society performance since the initial Covid-19 shutdown in March of 2020.

The repertoire, inspired and selected in loving memory of Irene Bareau, is Chopin Nocturne in F minor, Op. 55 No. 1; Dvorak Romantic Pieces Mvmts I. Allegro Moderato & IV. Larghetto; Schubert Piano Trio No. 1 in B-flat Mvmts I. Allegro moderato, II. Andante un poco mosso, III. Scherzo. Allegro - Trio, IV. Rondo. Allegro vivace - Presto.

"As a lifelong lover and champion for chamber music, I couldn't think of a more perfect way to honor Irene than through this special program"- Jia Kim, Artistic Director

In her youth, Irene was an accomplished violinist and performer of chamber music. She was a huge supporter of classical music in her community, and a very active member of the Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society Advisory Committee. She will be greatly missed by the Spruce Peak Arts community and beyond.

Tickets for this performance will be free, pre-registration is required. Visit SprucePeakArts.org or call 802.760.4634, donations to the Spruce Peak Chamber Music Society are encouraged in lieu of the ticket price.