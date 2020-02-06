Kick-Off Your Mardi Gras Early With a High-Octane Concert At Spruce Peak

Wednesday, February 19 will be the official kick-off for Mardi Gras at Spruce Peak. Join us for Mardi Gras inspired family fun and activities, including special themed food offerings and cocktails, kids DIY creations, complimentary photos, and end your day at an amazing concert with two Louisiana musical legends, Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas.

New Orleans-based Dirty Dozen Brass Band, founded in 1977, are pioneers of the modern New Orleans brass band movement. They revolutionized the New Orleans brass band style by incorporating funk and bebop into the traditional New Orleans jazz style and inspired a resurgence of New Orleans' brass band music, both in the city and nationwide. Their unique sound, described by band members as a 'musical gumbo,' gave the trend worldwide visibility. The Dirty Dozen has toured 5 continents and over 30 countries, recorded 12 studio albums and collaborated with a range of artists. They are synonymous with genre bending romps and high-octane performances.

"The Dirty Dozen Brass Band (is) a national treasure; steeped in both the past and the present, impossible to categorize and mighty funky." - The New York Times

The music of Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas is the expression of a remarkable South Louisiana family and provides a direct connection to Zydeco's storied pioneers such as Clifton Chenier and Boozoo Chavis. Dennis Paul Williams, Nathan's brother, brings his jazz-influenced guitar chops to the band. The eldest Williams brother, Sid 'El Sid O' Williams is a Lafayette legend unto himself. Ever since forming the Cha Chas back in 1985, Nathan Williams has shared his unique take on this blues and dance music of Louisiana Creole around the globe, from Lincoln Center in New York to The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville!

Laissez les bon temps rouler!

Inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2005, Nathan was honored last year with the Zydeco Music Association's Lifetime Achievement Award. The Cha Chas have been voted the top Festival Band in the country and have won the coveted Big Easy award for Best Zydeco Band for several years running.

Call (802)760-4634 or visit https://www.sprucepeakarts.org for tickets, and more details.





Related Articles Shows View More Vermont Stories

More Hot Stories For You