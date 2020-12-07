HOLIDAY JUKEBOX Starring Vermont All-Stars Benefits Food Shelf
$10 per household for streaming access December 24-26.
Christmas means music - choirs in churches, carolers on the street, performances in theaters. But due to the pandemic, we're facing a season in which musicians, and their music, are stuck indoors.
The people at Town Hall Theater have cooked up a solution. They've gathered together videos of the area's most popular musicians under the title Holiday Jukebox, which will be streaming online beginning December 24. The modest ticket price is $10 per household, with the proceeds benefitting the Addison County Food Shelf at HOPE.
"Everybody wins," says THT artistic director Douglas Anderson. "The local musical community will come right into your living room, and the event will help stock the pantry at the Food Shelf. And, I think, we'll regain some of that sense of community we always feel so strongly during the holidays."
Anderson has put together an all-star line-up that will offer a wide range of musical styles. On the bill:
The Clint Bierman Family
Francois Clemmons
The Middlebury Congregational Church Choir
The Bengsons
Dayve Huckett & Molly McEachen
Maiden Vermont
Josh Panda and Ashley Betton
Honey in the Hive - The Bolton/Munkres Family Band
Nate Gusakov
Mindy Hinsdale Bickford
The Holiday Jukebox will be available from noon on December 24 thru midnight on December 26. "For the $10 fee you can watch it as much as you like," says Anderson. "I can imagine families watching it, and then tuning in again to listen while they're preparing Christmas dinner."
Tickets are on sale now at www.townhalltheater.org.