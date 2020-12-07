HOLIDAY JUKEBOX Starring Vermont All-Stars Benefits Food Shelf

Christmas means music - choirs in churches, carolers on the street, performances in theaters. But due to the pandemic, we're facing a season in which musicians, and their music, are stuck indoors.

The people at Town Hall Theater have cooked up a solution. They've gathered together videos of the area's most popular musicians under the title Holiday Jukebox, which will be streaming online beginning December 24. The modest ticket price is $10 per household, with the proceeds benefitting the Addison County Food Shelf at HOPE.



"Everybody wins," says THT artistic director Douglas Anderson. "The local musical community will come right into your living room, and the event will help stock the pantry at the Food Shelf. And, I think, we'll regain some of that sense of community we always feel so strongly during the holidays."



Anderson has put together an all-star line-up that will offer a wide range of musical styles. On the bill:



The Clint Bierman Family

Francois Clemmons

The Middlebury Congregational Church Choir

The Bengsons

Dayve Huckett & Molly McEachen

Maiden Vermont

Josh Panda and Ashley Betton

Honey in the Hive - The Bolton/Munkres Family Band

Nate Gusakov

Mindy Hinsdale Bickford



The Holiday Jukebox will be available from noon on December 24 thru midnight on December 26. "For the $10 fee you can watch it as much as you like," says Anderson. "I can imagine families watching it, and then tuning in again to listen while they're preparing Christmas dinner."

Tickets are on sale now at www.townhalltheater.org.

