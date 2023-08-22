Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions To Present The BALLET FOR ALL Masterclass At The Flynn Center

A free of charge BALLET FOR ALL masterclass is an entertaining way to learn more about classical ballet.

Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions presents the BALLET FOR ALL Masterclass, as a part of the U.S. National Tour of World Ballet Series: Cinderella. The production will be presented for one night only at the Flynn Center on September 23, 2024. 

A free of charge BALLET FOR ALL masterclass is an entertaining way to learn more about classical ballet. It is offered to all community members as a part of educational community outreach. The participants of the masterclass will meet World Ballet Series' cast members in a studio, learn ballet language (how to say: “let's party” using your ballet arms), see some first class ballet dancing, find out the challenge of the first position and more. No previous ballet experience is required for those who want to participate. The masterclass will take place on the day of the show. Space is very limited. 

Los Angeles based producers, Sasha Gorskaya and Gulya Hartwick say of BALLET FOR ALL: “This is our way to share our love for ballet with everyone, give back to the community, prove the accessibility of this art form, the fun, the beauty and the challenge of it. Being the largest touring ballet company in the United States, we understand responsibility of our work in popularizing ballet and breaking the stigma around it being exclusive.” 

Masterclass submissions are received online at: www.worldballetseries.com/masterclass 

World Ballet Series brings the world's beloved ballets to theatrical stages across the United States. In cities big and small the series presents the breathtaking beauty of ballet to audiences, whether first time ballet goers or balletomanes. The company attracts many International Artists and is comprised of renowned professional dancers representing over ten countries who are united by a passion for entertaining audiences and enriching classical ballet traditions through brilliant, critically-acclaimed new productions of timeless ballet classics.  

The 130-city tour of Cinderella brings the magic of this family-friendly fairytale to audiences in cities big and small across the country. This classically styled production of Cinderella, with original choreography by Estonia's Marina Kesler is designed for a modern viewer. It is overflows with humor, charm, and adroit dancing by a multinational cast of 40 top-flight professional dancers from ten countries including Italy, France, Poland, Japan, Belarus, and the United Kingdom. It also features over 150 radiant costumes that were hand sewn in Ukraine and hand-crafted and richly detailed stage sets. 

For a complete tour schedule, dancer bios, ticket pricing, venue information, and more visit Click Here.




