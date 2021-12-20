Final Weeks To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards!

Time is running out to vote for for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for Vermont:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Felicity Stiverson - SEUSSICAL - Weston Playhouse 65%

Felicity Stiverson - RING OF FIRE - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 35%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Caitlin Durkin - HAMLET - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Cooperative 86%

Annie and Abigail Boudreau - ANNIE - Lamoille County Players 14%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Mark Barton - AN ILIAD - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 54%

Scott Zielinski - RING OF FIRE - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 46%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Emma Diner - SEUSSICAL - Weston Playhouee 33%

Larry Tobias - RING OF FIRE - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 24%

Sage Jepson - SEUSSICAL - Weston Playhouse 16%

Seth Eliser - RING OF FIRE - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 9%

Rebecca Gagne - ANNIE - Lamoille County Players 8%

Heather Green - ANNIE - Lamoille County Players 7%

Sam Lewis - ANNIE - Lamoille County Players 4%

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Elizah Hill - HAMLET - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Cooperative 52%

David Bonanno - AN ILIAD - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 26%

Töve Wood - HAMLET - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Cooperative 9%

Connor Kendall - HAMLET - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Cooperative 8%

Jo Fox - HAMLET - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Cooperative 3%

Katrina Ferguson - SHAKESPEARE'S WILL - Oldcastle Theatre Company 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Lex Liang - AN ILIAD - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 65%

Scott Zielinski - RING OF FIRE - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 35%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Justin Brault - HAMLET - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Cooperative 66%

Sharath Patel - AN ILIAD - 2021 23%

Joanna Lynne Staub - RING OF FIRE - 2021 11%