EUREKA DAY to be Presented At Shaker Bridge Theatre

Shaker Bridge Theatre will present Eureka Day, the 2025 TONY-winning play by Jonathon Spector and the first production in their 18th season. October 2 to 19. The Eureka Day School in Berkeley, California, is a bastion of progressive ideals: representation, acceptance, social justice. In weekly meetings Eureka Day's five board members develop and update policy to preserve this culture of inclusivity, reaching decisions only by consensus. But when a mumps outbreak threatens the Eureka community, facts become subjective and every solution divisive, leaving the school's leadership to confront the central question of our time: How do you build consensus when no one can agree on truth?

The cast of Eureka Day consists of some returning actors and some new to Shaker Bridge Theatre. Gordon Clapp (Don) makes his SBT Debut. Broadway: Glengarry, Glen Ross (Tony Nomination, Theatre World Award); The Great Society (Lincoln Center); To Kill A Mockingbird. Off Broadway: Blood From A Stone, Early History Of Fire (New Group); Trick Or Treat (59E59). Regional: Man In The Ring (Huntington Theatre-(IRNE Award-Supporting Actor), A Christmas Carol, Doll's House (Northern Stage (VT); Art, Our Town, On Golden Pond (New London Barn); Robert Frost: This Verse Business (World Premiere); Dig (Dorset Theatre Festival), Five seasons with Canada's National Arts Centre Theatre Company Film: Return of the Secaucus Seven, Eight Men Out, Flags of Our Fathers, Television: NYPD Blue (12 seasons, Emmy, SAG Award) Damages, Chicago Fire, Grey's Anatomy, Elementary, Deadwood, Mare of Easttown, American Rust, Poker Face. Gordon grew up in North Conway NH. He wandered the continent for forty years-from Halifax to Hollywood---before homesickness finally got the best of him, and he returned to his native New England. Danielle Cohen (Suzanne) returns to SBT after playing Mrs. Reynolds in last season's production of The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley. Previously in 2012 she played Cory in Private Eyes. Some local highlights: Matilda, Our Town, A Christmas Carol (Northern Stage); Under Milk Wood (Parish Players); 1776 (We The People Theatre). Danielle is an award-winning audiobook narrator with 200 titles to her name on Audible. Jammie Patton (Carina) also returns to SBT having directed last season's Maytag Virgin and The Cake in 2024. Notable theater credits include A Midsummer Night's Dream, To Kill a Mockingbird (Northern Stage); Fences (Crossroads Theater); Flint, Skeleton Crew (Shadowland Stages); The Call (Vermont Stage); East Side Stories (Metropolitan Playhouse); The Blacks (Classical Theater of Harlem/Off-Broadway at Classic Stage Company); Freeda Peoples, Faith On Line (Billie Holiday Theatre); Jammie also performed in the national tours of Men, Money, and Gold Diggers. TV credits include Elsbeth, Law & Order SVU, Inventing Anna, The Last O.G., God Friended Me, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Justified. Jon Protas (Eli) makes his debut at SBT. Theater credits include: Marriage of Bette and Boo, Habeas Corpus, Miss Julie, The Lesson (Marlboro Repertory Theater); "I Remember Mama", Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, The Mousetrap (New Woolhouse Players); Maybe Eve, Houses Burning (Annex Theatre, Seattle); Sketch comedy writer, director, and actor: Dog & Pony Show and The Nice Men (NYC). TV: Extreme Forensics. Stephanie Jeane (Meiko) also makes her debut at SBT. She was recently featured in the opening ceremony of WNBA Season 2025 on ESPN. Credits include Midsummer Night's Dream (Hip to Hip Theatre); As You Like It (Hamlet Isn't Dead) and Daisy in Dogeaters (Two River Theater); Burning Cloud (Chain Theatre). Film credits include Driver, Beginning and Polanco.

SBT founder and artistic director Bill Coons will direct this production, one of many in his 18 seasons since opening Shaker Bridge.