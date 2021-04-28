Dorset Theatre Festival Will Present StageFree Audio Plays

STAGEFREE will create a bridge between the festival's history of artistic excellence in producing bold new work, and its commitment to community engagement by making the plays accessible to anyone, anywhere, any time, and completely for FREE! Enjoy world-class art, homegrown in the Brave Little State available wherever you listen to your podcasts.

The Festival has commissioned award-winning writers Theresa Rebeck and Chisa Hutchinson to write the first two-part plays in the series. As the Festival's resident playwright and "the most Broadway-produced female playwright of our time," Rebeck has developed more than eight new plays with the Festival, many of which have moved to New York City and theaters across the country. Rebeck's new spy thriller "355," starring Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, and Lupita Nyong'o, is expected to be released this coming January.

In addition to currently writing for a new Showtime series, Hutchinson's plays have been produced at the Lark Theater, Atlantic Theater Company, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, the Contemporary American Theater Festival, the National Black Theatre, and Delaware REP. Hutchinson's audio play, Proof of Love, was on Audible's Top 5 Audio list.

"We want to bring theatre to people everywhere and anywhere. StageFree is designed as a way of breaking down barriers to engaging new audiences who can help us build a vibrant future for the Festival, and of lifting up the voices of two of the most inspired writers of our time" - Dina Janis, Artistic Director

Learn more at https://dorsettheatrefestival.org/stagefree-audio-plays.