DIRTY LAUNDRY Comes to Middlebury Acting Company

Middlebury Acting Company’s Cutting-Edge Staged Reading Series will return with its second staged reading of the 2025 season.

Dirty Laundry by Mathilde Dratwa will be performed Sunday, June 22 at 4pm at Town Hall Theater in the new Anderson Studio. A Talk-Back with light refreshments will follow. Tickets ($15) are available online now.

After the woman who unites them dies, three people grapple with love, loss, desire…and household chores. Meanwhile, a Spin Cycle of voices dings with questions: are you still a daughter when your mother dies? Are you still the other woman when the first woman is gone? In Dirty Laundry Mathilde Dratwa explores the absurdity and messiness of life and death.

Dratwa’s moving, clever work unfolded, skillfully and compassionately depicting the messy, difficult business of family relations. Theatre life.com

Directed by Rebecca Strum, the cast includes Gary Smith, Margo Whitcomb, Ramona Beskin, Andrew Cassel, Suzanna Miller and Christina Wadsworth.

