Comic Hasan Minhaj Brings His New Show To The Flynn

Peabody-winning former The Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj brings his brand new show, The King's Jester, to the Flynn Main Stage on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7:30 pm. With The King's Jester, Hasan Minhaj returns to his storytelling roots after the global success of his hit Netflix comedy special Homecoming King. Tickets are on sale for Flynn members on Wednesday, August 4 at 10 am. General public on sale begins on Friday, August 6 at 10 am. Get tickets or become a Flynn member at flynnvt.org.

A first-generation American, Minhaj joined The Daily Show with Jon Stewart as a correspondent in 2014, where he was Jon's last hire. He continued on in that role after Trevor Noah took over as host and remained on the show until 2018. In 2017, Minhaj earned rave reviews for his performance hosting the White House Correspondents' Dinner, and for his one-hour Netflix comedy special Homecoming King, which earned him a 2018 Peabody Award.

Hasan Minhaj was the host and creator of the weekly comedy show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj that premiered on Netflix in 2018. The series explores the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity through his unique comedic voice. The show received a 2019 Peabody Award and a 2019 Primetime Emmy Award.

The Flynn's Grand Reopening Celebrtion on October 23 kicks off the 2021-2022 season. This new comedy show joins a series of previously-announced shows that are sure to appeal to a variety of audiences, including the Delta blues and New Orleans jazz showcase Shake & Holla (North Mississippi Allstars, Rebirth Brass Band, and special guest Cedric Burnside), visually stunning theatrical work Cartography, tap dance sensation Ayodele Casel (with special guest Arturo O'Farrill), gospel and soul collective Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar, and Quebecois circus troupe Flip Fabrique. Tickets for these shows are on sale now for Flynn members. Find out more at flynnvt.org.