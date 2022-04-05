Comedian Jo Koy Brings FUNNY IS FUNNY World Tour To Boston's Boch Center

Comedian Jo Koy, star of four Netflix comedy specials is set to perform at the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston on Saturday, October 15. The show is part of the Funny is Funny World Tour and will include all new material. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10:00 AM at www.bochcenter.org.

As one of today's premiere stand-up comics Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee house to now selling out the world's most prestigious venues including Radio City Music Hall (New York), Chase Center (San Francisco), The Forum (Los Angeles), Mall of Asia Arena (Manila, PH), Coca-Cola Arena (Dubai) and ICC Theatre (Sydney, AU). The hugely relatable comic pulls inspiration from his family, specifically his son.

Koy will next be seen on the silver screen in the Universal Picture comedy film, Easter Sunday in theaters August 5th, 2022. The feature film is loosely based on Koy's life experiences and will be set around a Filipino family gathering to celebrate Easter Sunday. In addition to the big screen, Jo's single-cam comedy Josep landed a pilot order at ABC.

His highly anticipated 4th Netflix stand-up special was shot March 2022 at the Forum in Los Angeles. The special is a follow up to his 2019 Netflix special, Comin' In Hot - Koy has had four highly rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. In June 2020, the comedian released his first variety special, Jo Koy: In His Elements on Netflix in which Koy brings the laughs and beats to Manila, spotlighting local culture in a one-of-a-kind show featuring Filipino-American comedians, DJs and B-boys.

In 2021, Koy released his first autobiography, Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combo with Harper Collins Publishers to raved reviews. In this funny and moving memoir, Koy uncovers the stories behind his stand-up: the conflict, the drama and the laughter as he struggles to find his place in the entertainment industry, his home and around the world.

Koy has appeared on over 140 episodes of Chelsea Lately as a season regular roundtable guest. Other appearances include: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Last Call with Carson Daly, Lights Out with David Spade, @Midnight with Chris Hardwick, A Little Late With Lilly Singh, Today with Hoda & Jenna, GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke, Larry King Now, Beat Bobby Flay, The Breakfast Club, Celebrity Page TV, World's Funniest Fails and Sean In The Wild.

Tickets will be available Friday, April 8 at 10:00 AM

Tickets are available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster. The Wang Theatre is located at 270 Tremont Street in Boston, MA.