Champlain Philharmonic Concert Celebrates 20th Anniversary Season with Diana Fanning

On Saturday, March 29, the Champlain Philharmonic Orchestra will take the stage in Town Hall Theater’s historic hall. The show features legendary pianist Diana Fanning who will perform Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3.

“I am delighted to play Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 with the CPO. I played this concerto on the CPO’s very first concert, so they had the great idea of inviting me back to play it as part of their 20th anniversary season,” Fanning said. “I love playing with this group of passionate and enthusiastic orchestra players, many of whom have been friends of mine for years. It will be especially meaningful to have another performance of the very first concerto we played together,” Fanning added.

Fanning has toured extensively as a recitalist and chamber musician throughout the eastern US and in Europe, concertizing in London, Paris, Geneva, Amsterdam, and Munich. After her first solo concert in Munich, a critic acclaimed "the effervescent brilliance and passionate sweetness of her playing" and added that "her virtuoso playing was rich in nuances."

Fanning has performed numerous times as a concerto soloist with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra. Vermont Public Television featured her in a program of works by Scarlatti, Ravel and Chopin. Radio audiences throughout New England and Canada hear her frequently in live and taped performances over Vermont Public Radio, and she has also performed live on "Morning Pro Musica" (WGBH-FM) Boston and on WNYC, New York City.

Also on the program will be a silent film score called Two Balloons which is an adaption of a 10-minute animated love story between two Lemurs. The piece will be played to a projection of the silent film. Keeping tradition of showcasing a Vermont Composer at each concert the program also includes Among the Hidden composed by Vermont's own Patricia Julian. They will also perform Ritual Fire Dance by Manuel De Falla and Borodin's Symphony No. 3, a lesser-played symphony that was unfinished due to Borodin's death and was later completed by Glazunov.

CPO is a resident company of Town Hall Theater. The musicians of the Champlain Philharmonic come from diverse backgrounds, but all share a passionate love of music making. Learn more about the musicians here.

Tickets range from $5-$15 and may be purchased via townhalltheater.org. Patrons may also buy tickets in person at the THT box office from Monday-Friday from 12-5pm, or via phone at 802.382.9222.

