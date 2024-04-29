Cast Set for A DOG STORY Concert Production in Manchester, Vermont

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast has been revealed for a creative concert production of Off Broadway's A Dog Story in Manchester, Vermont, that will blend the audience's love of theater with their love of dogs.

The four-person cast stars Jack Dossett as Roland Newman, Lucia Padilla Katz as Miranda Kunkel, and Erin McMillen as Blair Beaumont. The fourth member of the cast, Trey Forsyth, is reprising the role of Guy Lassiter III, which he originated in the show's world premiere in Key West, FL. Frank Galgano is also reprising his role as director, having previously directed the show's world premiere. Matt Castle (NYC: Once Upon A Mattress, Transport Group; Into the Woods, Fiasco) is the music director.

And there is a unique twist for the two concert performances on May 18 and 19-one that was conceived by Francine Gordon, owner of producer Mourning Doves Rising, and Melissa and Tajlei Levis, the second generation Innkeepers of host venue The Wilburton in Manchester-

Audience members are encouraged to bring their DOGS to the shows, in The Wilburton's beautiful marble pavilion!

Families are asked, however, to first consider whether their pup can remain calm and quiet while among other dogs and people. If not, it's suggested they be left home with a treat and told all about the show afterward, out of consideration for the rest of the audience and the actors.

The May 18 show at 4pm is included as part of a weekend birthday package celebrating The Wilburton's Canine Concierge Jetson's 10th birthday. For more information, call 802-362-2500 or visit WilburtonInn.com.

The May 19 show at 1pm is open to the public. General admission tickets are $30 each for humans; each pup's price of admission is a happy tail wag. For more information, visit MourningDovesRising.Square.Site or SeaglassTheatrical.com.

A Dog Story is geared toward adults, although teens will also enjoy it (but probably best to get a sitter for ages 12 and under). The show received rave reviews in NYC from both audiences and critics: "A charming new musical comedy about finding love in unexpected places" (Theatermania); "A clever, upbeat play beautifully executed" (BroadwayWorld). It has received multiple fully staged productions regionally in the U.S. and internationally, and its cast album, available at BroadwayRecords.com, was nominated by BroadwayWorld.com for Best New Off Broadway Cast Album.

Come celebrate Jetson's birthday at one of The Wilburton's concert presentations of A Dog Story, and see why "Sometimes Love Has to Lick You In the Face."

Performance Details:

Concert Performances: Sat. May 19 @ 4pm and Sun. May 20 @ 1pm

Tickets: Sat. 5/19: WilburtonInn.com or 802-362-2500; Sun. 5/20: MourningDovesRising.Square.Site or SeaglassTheatrical.com

Run Time: approx. 100 min. without intermission

Location: The Wilburton, 257 Wilburton Dr., Manchester, VT 05254

