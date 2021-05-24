Burlington Discover Jazz Festival Kicks Off With The World's Largest Community Saxophone Orchestra

Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, produced by the Flynn in association with Burlington City Arts, and presented by New England Federal Credit Union, begins on June 4 at 6 pm with an eccentric and joyful kick-off event at the Burlington waterfront: 50 Saxophones, a gathering of area saxophonists that is open to all ages, backgrounds, and experience levels. Dubbed "the world's largest community saxophone orchestra," this will be an opportunity for all our communities to join together and make some noise after a year of isolation.

The Flynn put out a call for saxophonists to participate in late-April and interest quickly surpassed the goal in the title. More than 70 saxophonists, ages 12 to 78 years old, are signed up to get the 2021 Burlington Discover Jazz Festival started, setting the tone for a 10-day festival full of free events that celebrate community, togetherness, and local artistry. And the total number of participants keeps rising.

To participate in the 50 Saxophones event, fill out the registration form: https://www.flynnvt.org/50-Saxophones

50 Saxophones participants come from all over the region, including several out-of-state players-among them, Dawna Hammers (Falmouth, MA), Russell Puschak (Plattsburgh, NY), and Chris Lapointe (Crown Point, NY)-as well as counties across Vermont. Vermont-based sax players include Kristin Sopronyi (Fairfax), Karlie Kauffeld (Newfane), Pamela Fontaine (Saint Albans), Cheryl Niedzwiecki (North Clarendon), Jeffrey Marshall (Jericho), Douglas Hartwell (Vergennes), Anthony Pietricola (Grand Isle), Dennis Bruso (Essex Junction), Scott Hood (South Hero), Matt Davide (Shelburne), Thomas Carvey (South Burlington), Denise Farmer (Hinesburg), and Jacob Racusin (Montgomery).

Under the direction of Dave Grippo-a Burlington-based alto saxophonist and Phish/Trey Anastasio collaborator who serves as director of Jazz Studies for the South Burlington school district-the gathered saxophonists will play a selection of crowd-pleasing jazz standards, casting them in an entirely new light through this one-of-a-kind, irrepressible big band arrangement.