Boch Center To Provide Rapid Testing Before Saturday's Performances At Wang And Shubert Theatres

This Saturday, the Boch Center will become the first performing arts center in Boston to offer on-site rapid COVID-19 tests to any patron attending that evening's performances at the Wang and Shubert Theatres.

Guests can be tested starting at 6:45 PM Saturday in the Wang Theatre reception area located directly to the right of the main theatre entrance. There is a $30 charge per test for guests who want to take part in the program. Results will be available in 15-30 minutes. All patrons attending the performances by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at the Wang Theatre and Manuel Turizo at the Shubert Theatre will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the show. At home COVID tests will not be accepted.

"We want to make this as easy as possible for our guests while insuring everyone is safe," said Joe Spaulding, President and CEO of the Boch Center. "On-site testing provides us with one more layer of safety, while also making it possible for anyone who is unable to be vaccinated to still attend a show."

The Boch Center is committed to helping stop the spread of COVID-19 and will require all patrons to be fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the show. Guests will be asked to show their vaccination card or test results and a government issued ID prior to entering an event at the Wang or Shubert Theatres. The new policy went into effect earlier this week. The Boch Center recently introduced a similar measure, requiring all administrative staff members, ushers, security personnel, stagehands and vendors be fully vaccinated.

At this time, masks are required for all guests as per the City of Boston mandate. The Boch Center will continue to monitor state and local health guidelines and will adjust the mask policy if the current guidelines change.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will play the Wang Theatre Saturday, September 18 at 8:00 PM. Manuel Turizo will also perform Saturday at 8:00 PM at the Shubert Theatre. Tickets for both shows are still available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org/events/all.