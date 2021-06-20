Vancouver Symphony Orchestra Welcomes First Audience Back on June 19

After a year of innovation, digital recording and virtual performances, the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) and Vancouver Civic Theatres (VCT) welcomed back the first live audiences to the historic Orpheum Theatre in over a year on June 19. There will be four performances total, running through 26.

The VSO will perform four concerts for fifty person audiences, in compliance with provincial health orders. The audience will include front-line workers, members of the media, special guests, and lucky members of the public who can enter a draw to win seats at the performances.

"There has been so much sacrifice this year on so many fronts. We are grateful to everyone who is working to bring us all through this pandemic. The VSO lives to connect people through music. We are overjoyed that are we now taking the first steps towards normalcy." says Angela Elster, President & CEO of the VSO.

Natalie Lue, Director of VCT says, "We have worked closely with the VSO throughout their season to keep the Orpheum active as a recording venue. Now, to begin welcoming our live audiences back is nothing short of a joyous occasion."

The four concerts, each feature a different program. Highlights include a performance by the iconic Canadian singer/songwriter Steven Page, a quartet for four violas including VSO's new principal violist Hung-Wei Huang, and a concerto for seven wind instruments and string orchestra by Swiss composer Frank Martin.

The VSO and the VCT will follow all government guidelines and ask audience members to maintain social distancing and wear a mask at all times when inside the theatre. There will be additional health and safety guidelines provided to guests before the concert.

Learn more at https://www.vancouversymphony.ca/.