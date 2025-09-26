Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA to Present Marc-André Hamelin in RHAPSODY IN BLUE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA (VSO-USA) will continue its 2025–26 season with internationally acclaimed pianist Marc-André Hamelin performing Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue. Concerts will be held on Saturday, November 1, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, November 2, at 3 p.m., at Skyview Concert Hall in Vancouver, Washington. Both performances will also be available via simultaneous livestream.

Program Details

Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, originally premiered in 1924 at Paul Whiteman’s “Experiment in Modern Music” concert, remains one of the most beloved works in the repertoire. Hamelin, an exclusive Hyperion Records artist with more than 70 albums to his credit, will perform the piece with the VSO-USA.

The second half of the program will feature Mahler’s Symphony No. 1, a sweeping, youthful work that evolved through multiple revisions before reaching its final form. Known for its expansive orchestration and profound emotional depth, the symphony has become a cornerstone of the orchestral canon.

Tickets and Livestream

Performances will take place at Skyview Concert Hall, 1300 NW 139th St., Vancouver, WA. Tickets are available at vancouversymphony.org or by calling (360) 735-7278. Virtual-only tickets are also available.

The Saturday performance will include a pre-concert show hosted by Greg Scholl and Maestro Salvador Brotons from 6–6:30 p.m., with virtual livestream coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Sunday performance will include a pre-concert show from 2–2:30 p.m., with virtual livestream beginning at 2:30 p.m. All in-person ticket holders will have access to the livestream option.

All ticket holders will receive a secure link for online viewing, and technical support will be available during the performance.