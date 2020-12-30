VIDEO: Ballet BC Dancers Create a Holiday Performance to 'Cool Yule'
Cool Yule is composed by Steven Allen, and performed by Louis Armstrong feat. Commanders.
Dancers with Ballet BC wish a Happy Holidays with a performance to 'Cool Yule,' composed by Steven Allen, and performed by Louis Armstrong feat. Commanders.
The video's filming and editing was done by Peter Smida, with direction by Medhi Walerski and choreography from the Ballet BC Dancers & Medhi Walerski.
Check out the performance below!
All video footage was filmed under Ballet BC's COVID-19 Safety protocols. These protocols have been created in accordance with advice from the BC CDC, WorksafeBC, BC Government, Vancouver Coastal Health and all other provincial and federal guidelines as applicable.
For more information, please visit balletbc.com/covid-19-procedures/.
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. Sings 'It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
- VIDEO: Billy Porter Talks About Co-Hosting NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
- VIDEO: Norm Lewis Performs 'Being Alive' From COMPANY as Part of Signature Theatre's SIMPLY SONDEHEIM
- Exclusive: Kerry Butler Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' as Part of the Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3 PM!
- VIDEO: Billy Porter Talks Potential New Year's Eve Costume Changes on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN