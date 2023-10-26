The Improv Centre Announces A Trio Of Holiday Treats, November 23- December 31

The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island has announced its programming for the holiday season, which begins on November 23 and closes on December 31, 2023. Tickets start at $26.50 and are available online at Click Here or in person at the TIC Box Office (1502 Duranleau Street).

Back to the Holidays is a fun, family-friendly show that runs Thursdays to Saturdays at 7:30pm from November 23 to December 23, with a 2:00pm matinee on December 17 and 24. From Scrooges to Grinches and Krampuses to Hans Grubers, there's something inherently funny about holiday cynics who begrudgingly give in to seasonal merriment. 

Back to the Holidays is an homage to Back to the Future and A Christmas Carol, and explores holidays of the past, present, and future through the lens of an eccentric scientist who is tasked with helping our hero discover the true meaning of the holidays and save the town from ruin. Where will this journey through time lead? That's up to the audience to decide!

Celebrate this past year with 2023 and Me from December 27 to December 30 at 7:30pm. Whether it was the best, worst or middling year of your life, this show will be a delightfully therapeutic “thank you!” or “**** you!” to 2023. Audience members can share with us what made this year unique, fantastic or a total dumpster fire, and watch TIC ensemble members recreate those experiences – and maybe even rewrite history!

Finally, join TIC in bidding adieu to 2023 with libations and laughter at NYE at TIC on December 31 at 7:00pm, 9:00pm, and 11:15pm. There's no time like the holidays to shed the dread and spread kindness. NYE at TIC is an evening filled with fun, frivolity, and fabulously funny improv comedy as we count down to 2024. Tickets for this performance also include full access to a dessert bar and photo booth.

For more information on The Improv Centre, please visit Click Here.




