Stand Up Legend Paula Poundstone Comes To Alberta Bair Theater This October

Poundstone has achieved many accolades and milestones in comedy and was included in Comedy Central's list of 100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time.

Aug. 30, 2022  

Alberta Bair Theater welcomes comedian Paula Poundstone for a one-night-only performance Saturday, October 8, at 8 p.m.

Beginning her career performing stand-up at open-mic nights in Boston, Paula Poundstone is known for her smart, observational humor and spontaneous wit that has become the stuff of legend. She has expanded her reach to include podcasts, books, HBO specials, TV, and film. She never performs the same act twice and engages with the audience in a way that is unmatched.

Poundstone can be heard weekly as a host of the comedy podcast Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone and is a regular panelist on NPR's comedy news quiz show Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!

Tickets, $39, $29, and $26 + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10-5 and Saturday 10-2 (Labor Day-Memorial Day), at 2801 Third Ave N and by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional non-refundable processing fees apply to web and phone sales.





