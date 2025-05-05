Review: 9 to 5: The Musical Entertains and Inspires with Timeless Relevance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The newest musical from Royal City Musical Theatre (RCMT) has clocked in and is ready to work overtime to charm audiences with its humor and inspiring story. From April 25 to May 11, 9 to 5: The Musical will play at the Massey Theatre in New Westminster, BC. This high-energy production brings Dolly Parton’s catchy and infectious score and Patricia Resnick’s witty book to life. Filled with sass and sparkle topped off with a whole lot of soul, 9 to 5 takes audiences on a nostalgic ride. Being an adaptation of the classic 1980 film, 9 to 5 is a story of female empowerment, showing the resilience of women in the face of workplace sexism and inequality.

The musical tells the story of an unlikely bond between three different women. The first is Violet, an office manager who is overlooked for promotion. The second is Judy, a divorcée who is new to the office. Lastly there is Doralee, a secretary who is constantly objectified by the boss. With their individual and shared frustrations over their toxic work environment, Violet, Judy, and Doralee band together to fight against their sexist, egotistical, and hypocritical boss, Franklin Hart Jr. One day, after a surprising twist of events in the office, the three women find themselves caught up in a wildly funny revenge scheme that turns their office upside down and changes it for the better. 9 to 5 is a big bold comedy and a reminder that change doesn’t just happen, it’s made.

9 to 5 made its debut in Los Angeles in 2008 before moving to Broadway the following year. During its debut in April 2009 at the Marquis Theatre, the show garnered 15 Drama Desk nominations and 4 Tony nods. Sadly the show’s run was short-lived and closed in September of 2009. It was followed by a national tour in 2010, UK premiere in 2012, West End production in 2019, and another UK tour in 2021.

Dustin Freeland, Irene Karas Loeper, Maia Beresford and Madeleine Suddaby in Royal City Musical Theatre's '9 to 5 The Musical.' Photo Credit: Moonrider Productions.

An incredible creative team and cast that perfectly captured the show’s energy and heart brought the show to life at the Massey Theatre. At the helm of the production were directors Valerie Easton, who brought her dynamic vision to the choreography and Chris Adams, RCMT’s Interim Artistic Director. Angus Kellett led the orchestra as both the music director and conductor. Furthermore, the production was brought to life by set designer Emily Dotson, Costume Designer Deborah Basterfield, and props designer Stephanie Barclay. All contributed to bringing back the charm and retro flair of the late 1970s atmosphere.

Overall, the story was an easy-to-follow tale of friendship and revenge led by a talented female-led cast. The central trio was played by Irene Kara Loeper (Violet), Madeleine Suddaby (Judy), and Maia Beresford (Doralee). Each actress brought something unique and memorable to their roles, infusing charisma, charm and depth into their stage presence. Each actress showed palpable chemistry and really carried the show together with strength and wit. While the musical’s setting may have been rooted in the late 1970s, the humour felt surprisingly timeless, eliciting laughs and applause from each audience member.

Maia Beresford, Irene Karas Loeper and Madeleine Suddaby in Royal City Musical Theatre's '9 to 5 The Musical.' Photo Credit: Moonrider Productions.

One of the most powerful aspects about the show were its monologues, grounding the musical with real, genuine emotion. In particular, Violet’s final monologue given by Irene Kara Loeper was the emotional high point of the production. In this pivotal scene involving herself and Mr. Tinsworthy, the lines delivered added layers of truth to an otherwise lighthearted tone and showcased Loeper’s dramatic range.

In addition to the show’s high points, there were a few low ones. Some sound issues made a few lines hard to catch and some larger group dance numbers occasionally lost synchronicity. There were also moments where the story’s pacing slightly lagged. Overall, these were minor distractions to an otherwise delightful show.

Beyond the performances, the production itself was visually good. The set design was intricate and well constructed, bringing the world of the Consolidated Industries workplace to life. Royal City Musical Theatre continues to provide a valuable platform for local talent and it is evident that both the cast and crew poured their hearts and souls into every aspect of the show. The production is made possible by over 100 volunteers, who’s behind-the-scenes efforts were crucial to bringing the musical of this scale to life. Royal City Musical Theatre is a testament to what community theatre can achieve with some passion and a whole lot of teamwork.

Full cast of Royal City Musical Theatre's '9 to 5 The Musical.' Photo Credit: Moonrider Productions.

9 to 5: The Musical was a lively musical that delivered both laughs and emotion in equal measure. With a very talented cast and a strong creative team, Royal City Musical Theatre’s latest show is a shining example of the power of community theatre. The message of female empowerment promotes a bold way of thinking that definitely resonates decades after the musical’s debut over 15 years ago. 9 to 5: The Musical proves that when passionate people come together, great theatre happens.

Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5: The Musical presented by Royal City Musical Theatre (RCMT) will play at the Massey Theatre in New Westminster, BC from April 25 - May 11, 2025. The show is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes including one intermission. Tickets start at $29. For more information about the show and to purchase tickets, visit the link below!

Content Advisory from RCMT: The show contains moments of coarse language, scenes involving substance use and alcohol consumption, the presence of a gun with simulated gunshots, adult content including misogyny and sexualized touch, and moments of cartoonish violence. The production also includes flashing lights, fog, loud noises, and gunshot effects. If you would like further information on any of these advisories please contact ap@royalcitymusicaltheatre.com.

Top Photo: Irene Karas Loeper, Maia Beresford and Madeleine Suddaby in Royal City Musical Theatre's '9 to 5 The Musical,’ Photo Credit: Moonrider Productions.

Reader Reviews