Metropolitan Performing Arts Embraces The 'Upside Down' in Their Stage Production of The Wizard of Oz

MPA follows the yellow brick road in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum's beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film. The timeless tale, in which young Dorothy Gale travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical Land of Oz, has thrilled audiences world-wide.

Like the upside-down world in Netflix's most popular series "Stranger Things", MPA's director Bryce Britton says that this production will embrace the darkness and nightmare quality of the show. "Think Wizard of Oz set in the upside down, as much as it can with the classic music".

This production is a culmination of a 3-week intermediate/advanced summer musical theater intensive. The show is directed by Bryce Britton with music direction by Amy Palmer-Cole and choreography by Shannon Jung.

Tickets for The Wizard of Oz are $12 (Students/Seniors/Military), $15 (General Admission) and $5 (Arts for All/SNAP). Performances are Friday, July 22nd at 6:00pm, Saturday, July 23rd at 2:00pm and 6:30pm and Sunday, July 24th at 2:00pm. To reserve tickets, go to www.MetropolitanPerformingArts.org. The Wizard of Oz is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.



Metropolitan Performing Arts

Metropolitan Performing Arts (MPA) is a Vancouver-based non-profit academy and community theater that offers professional, technique-driven classes in acting, dance, music, and tech. Their mission is to enrich the community by providing performance and educational opportunities in the live arts.