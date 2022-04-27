Lawrence Leritz Will Direct All New Edition Of BOOBS! The Musical in Vancouver

Boobs! The Musical: The Saucy World Of Ruth Wallis is opening in Vancouver, British Columbia in September of 2022 with plenty of New York flowing through it!

Unrivaled Queen of the Party Records, Ruth Wallis (originally Brooklyn's Shirley Wohl) wrote lyrics and music and recorded a series of bawdy, double-entendre-laced musical satires that earned a huge cult following around the world but frightened American censors!

Although she started out as the singer for Benny Goodman, Wallis's career height came in the mid-'60s playing sold-out theater dates in England for the attention and respect long denied her in the USA. Even after retirement, Wallis's recordings had admirers, including legendary radio host Dr. Demento. In 2000, now a widow, Ruth pitched a musical based on her classic novelty songs and Boobs! The Musical: The World According Of Ruth Wallis premiered at New York City's Triad Theater on May 19, 2003 for more than 300 performances! Subsequent runs in New Orleans, Wichita and New Zealand garnered tremendous acclaim and audiences. Before she passed away in 2007, Ruth Wallis got to experience the legacy of her music and humour.

In 2019, Famous Artists of Vancouver found Boobs! The Musical and with legendary literary agent Mitch Douglas's blessing and Ruth Wallis's son Alan Pastman's input, company owner Bill Allman and producing partner Tom Carter began the task of writing an entirely new script telling the life story of plucky Ruth Wallis. While the show retains its sense of camp and hilarity, Ruth's biography sews a new and satisfying storyline.

With direction and choreography by Broadway stalwart and original Boobs! producer/choreographer Lawrence Leritz, world-class musical direction, and set design, Boobs! The Musical: The Saucy World Of Ruth Wallis will debut at Vancouver's legendary Penthouse Cabaret in September of 2022! Once a star haunt for Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong, the Penthouse lets the audience enjoy a night out in the world of a "Mad Men" era cabaret.

Onstage, four musicians and four singer/dancers will swirl in a visual feast of projections, films, and reminiscences. Boobs! is a fast-paced, raucous musical comedy with the feel and class of yesteryear's show lounges, the cheek of the Queen of the Party Records, and the heart of a self-made woman who made the world laugh.