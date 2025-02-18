Ins Choi: SON OF A PREACHERMAN Comes to Pacific Theatre in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pacific Theatre will produce and present the world premiere of Ins Choi: Son of a Preacherman from Wednesday, April 2 to Sunday, April 13, 2025. Canadian writer and performer Ins Choi returns to the PT stage to share his songs and stories found at the intersection of his faith and art. Told with whimsy, humour and heart, the creator of Kim’s Convenience riffs on Bible stories, his creative process, and growing up in a Korean church as the only begotten son of the head pastor.

“I’m excited to be back at PT with this personal and funny show,” says Choi. “Plus, there’s a band! I’m very grateful for this rare opportunity in this intimate theatre space to share my humour and heart… hopefully those who come out to the show will feel the same way.”

Artistic Director Kaitlin Williams adds, “Over the last seven years, Ins Choi has become a beloved friend of both mine and Pacific Theatre’s. We are delighted to bring his next theatrical offering to our stage. Born out of a desire to celebrate his insatiable impulse to create, audiences can expect a soulful and inspiring evening of songs and stories from Ins’ life.”

Creative Team:

Playwright/Performer: Ins Choi

Director: Kaitlin Williams

Stage Manager: April Starr Land

Musician/Actor: Ben Elliott

Musician/Actor: Rachel Angco

Musical Director/Musician/Actor: Haneul Yi

Production, Set, & Costume Designer: Jessica Oostergo

Lighting Designer: Jonathan Kim

Producer: Pacific Theatre

