Gateway Theatre Presents The B.C. Premiere Of PROPHECY FOG

Gateway Theatre is honoured to present the B.C. premiere of Prophecy Fog by award-winning Indigenous artist Jani Lauzon. Prophecy Fog is based on her voyage to the sacred site of Giant Rock in California's Mojave Desert. For thousands of years, Giant Rock was a spiritual site for Indigenous nations. Today, it's covered in graffiti and surrounded by broken bottles. In this autobiographical solo play, Jani takes audiences on a deeply moving and intimate journey in search of answers: can a site still be sacred if it has been desecrated?

As the play opens, we encounter a girl in the mountains of B.C. with a pocket full of stones, the rainbow warriors' prophecy, and a mysterious inscription that obscures our past. "We come from the stars, we are star people." Through the 80-minute performance, audiences will be taken on a beautiful and profound journey about our relationships with land, family, and sacred spaces.

"This is an intimate and meditative production that will draw audiences in as the talented Jani Lauzon weaves together the story of Giant Rock as told through her captivating performance," said Barbara Tomasic, Gateway Theatre's Director of Artistic Programs. "Evocative environmental designs surround the performance and the in-the-round seating style brings the audience up close to this tale. This intimacy may affect how the audiences appreciate the sky, the stars and even the rocks."

Prophecy Fog beautifully integrates the performance skills of veteran raconteur Jani Lauzon and the expertise of environmental designer Melissa Joakim, along with director Franco Boni to elicit a conscious remembering of ancient prophecies that speak to rock teachings, star beings, and earth changes.

Jani Lauzon is a multidisciplinary artist of Métis ancestry. She is a ten-time Dora nominated actor/director/writer, a three-time Juno-nominated singer/songwriter, an award-winning screen actress, a Gemini Award-winning puppeteer and a Toronto Theatre Critics award-winning director. She started working as a puppeteer with Jim Henson in the early '80s, including "Fraggle Rock" and the film "Follow That Bird". On stage, Lauzon has performed in Stratford Festival's, The Breathing Hole, and Shaw Festival's 2018 production of The Orchard (After Chekhov), and NAC Aboriginal's King Lear.

Prophecy Fog was created by Jani Lauzon with dramaturgy by Brian Quirt. A.J. Morra is Production Manager, Julia Aplin is Movement Consultant and Cultural Advisors are Sam Osawamick, Pauline Shirt and Sadie Buck.

Tickets are only $35 and can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2224902®id=186&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gatewaytheatre.com%2Fevents%2Fprophecy-fog%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Performances are from March 9 to 18 with Opening Night on Friday, March 10. This is a general admission performance and patrons will be seated on chairs and cushions on the floor, as selected on booking. Patrons with mobility concerns are encouraged to select 'chair' seats when purchasing tickets online or at the Box office.