December 19th Update: NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Star Leads Best Musical Category in the BWW Vancouver Awards Voting

We're heading into the final week of voting for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Vancouver:

Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Adam Charles - NEWSIES - Theatre Under the Stars 53%

Caden Burghart - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 18%

James Hussen - PETER PAN - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 12%

Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Nick Fontaine - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Gateway Theatre 40%

Raugi Yu - WIZARD OF OZ - The Cultch 24%

Seth Gordon Little - SILENCE! THE MUSICAL - DSR Productions 22%

Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)

Adam Beggs - RABBIT HOLE - Vagabond Players 26%

Josh Osborne - JERUSALEM - United Players of Vancouver 21%

Rob Stover - RABBIT HOLE - Vagabond Players 12%

Best Actor in a Play (Professional)

Andrew McNee - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Bard On The Beach 28%

Adam Henderson - JERUSALEM - United Players 14%

Jovanni Sy - THE GREAT LEAP - Arts Club Theatre Company 10%

Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Jessie Chan - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 20%

Paige Fraser - CABARET - Studio 58 18%

Miranda Croft - STARLIGHT RADIO THEATRE SHOW - Fraser Valley Stage 14%

Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Thailey Roberge - MATILDA - Arts Club Theatre Company 31%

Stephanie Liatopoulos - SILENCE! THE MUSICAL - DSR Productions 22%

Cheyenne Scott - CHILDREN OF GOD - Urban Ink 17%

Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)

Ahnika Barber - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Emerald Pig Production 30%

Julia Chayko - RABBIT HOLE - Vagabond Players 21%

Martha Ansfield-Scrase - JERUSALEM - United Players 17%

Best Actress in a Play (Professional)

Jill Raymond - HYSTERIA - Direct Theatre Collective 26%

Jennifer Lines - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Bard On The Beach 18%

Ghazal Azarbad - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Bard On The Beach 15%

Best Choreography (Non-Professional)

Julie Tomaino - NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars 59%

Nicol Spinola - 9 TO 5 - Cap U Theatre 22%

Damon Bradley Jang - BETTER THAN THIS - Fabulist Theatre 19%

Best Choreography (Professional)

Tracey Power - GLORY - Gateway Theatre 60%

Jonathan Purvis - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Bard On The Beach 40%

Best Costume Design (Non-Professional)

Christina Sinosich - NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars 50%

Sarah Barber - SEUSSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 35%

Chris Roberts & Linda O' Donavan - PETER PAN - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 15%

Best Costume Design (Professional)

Cory Sincennes - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - Bard On The Beach 42%

Mara Gotler - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Bard On The Beach 39%

Alaia Hamer - BIRDS AND THE BEES - Arts Club Theatre Company 12%

Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)

Julie Tomaino - NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars 36%

Faith Toronchuck - STARLIGHT RADIO THEATRE SHOW - Fraser Valley Stage 20%

Brad Dewar - SEUSSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 15%

Best Director of a Musical (Professional)

James Macdonald - GLORY - Gateway Theatre 100%

Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)

Miles Lavkulich - RABBIT HOLE - Vagabond Players 36%

Kathleen Duborg - JERUSALEM - United Players 31%

Kayt Roth - CLIFFHANGER - Metro Theatre 18%

Best Director of a Play (Professional)

Lois Anderson - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Bard On The Beach 28%

Sarah Rodgers - GOOD NIGHT DESDEMONA GOOD MORNING JULIET - United Players 18%

Meg Roe - THE GREAT LEAP - Arts Club Theatre Company 16%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars 42%

SEUSSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 23%

BETTER THAN THIS - Fabulist Theatre 16%

Best Musical Director (Non-Professional)

Chris King - NEWSIES - Theatre Under The Stars 52%

Adam Darts - BETTER THAN THIS - Fabulist Theatre 18%

Timothy Tucker - SEUSSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 18%

Best Musical Director (Professional)

Angus Kellett - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Gateway Theatre 60%

Sean Bayntun - HERRINGBONE - Patrick Street Productions 40%

Best New Work (Professional)

HYSTERIA - Direct Theatre Collective 58%

GROSS MISCONDUCT - Gateway Theatre 29%

LE SOULIER - Théâtre la Seizième 13%

Best Play (Professional)

HYSTERIA - Direct Theatre Collective 37%

ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Bard On The Beach 17%

A THOUSAND SPLENDID SUNS - Arts Club Theatre Company 13%

Best Scenic Design (Non-Professional)

Omanie Elias & Mike Balser - SEUSSICAL - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 53%

Omanie Elias - PETER PAN - Fraser Valley Gilbert and Sullivan Society (FVGSS) 25%

Todd Parker - JERUSALEM - United Players 22%

Best Scenic Design (Professional)

Heipo C.H. Leung - THE GREAT LEAP - Arts Club Theatre Company 53%

Ted Roberts - BIRDS AND THE BEES - Arts Club Theatre Company 47%

Best Technical Design - Lighting & Sound (Professional)

Chimerik - THE GREAT LEAP - Arts Club Theatre Company 50%

Michael Hewitt - BIRDS AND THE BEES - Arts Club Theatre Company 50%

Best Touring Show

RENT - Broadway Across Canada 55%

GLORY - Gateway Theatre 45%

Theatre of the Year

Theatre Under The Stars 24%

Fraser Valley Stage 20%

Vancouver International Fringe Festival 16%

