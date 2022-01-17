D2 Dance Studio Announces 2022 Closure

D2 Dance Studio has announced that it will be closing its doors this year. A statement on the company's social media pages states COVID-19 as the reason for the closure.

"Ongoing closures, capacity restrictions, and health & safety concerns have taken their toll on businesses such as ours," the statement reads. "We're not optimistic that things are going to improve soon enough or fully enough to improve the financial situation."

Read the full statement below:

Twelve years ago, back in 2010, we began thinking about opening a space like a dance studio where instructors could teach dance classes and we could run our social dance events. In January 2011 we opened the Dancey Ballroom, and 3 years later in 2014, we expanded and opened a second studio, D2.

We closed the Dancey Ballroom 3 years later in 2017, and D2 became our primary focus. This coming February 2022 will be 8 years since we first opened D2 Studio.

The last two pandemic years have been a very challenging time for dance studios because of all the public health orders forcing us to close or operate at limited capacity. We have been grateful for the government support programs like the commercial rent subsidy which enabled us to continue paying rent to our landlord and stay open in 2020 and 2021, as we would not have survived without them.

But ongoing closures, capacity restrictions, and health & safety concerns have taken their toll on businesses such as ours. 2022 has not started off as we all had hoped with fitness facilities and dance studios continuing to remain closed. And we're not optimistic that things are going to improve soon enough or fully enough to improve the financial situation. It's going to take years to rebuild the dance community back up to what it was like pre-pandemic.

The pandemic has caused us to reevaluate our priorities, rethink how we want to live our lives, and question what we really want and don't want going forward.

We have been fortunate to work with many wonderful instructors over the 11 years since we started our dance studios and we will miss many aspects of running Our Studios, but we feel it's time for us to close D2.

We have met so many wonderful people who became students and social dancers, attended classes, workshops and social dance events, donated to the many fundraisers we held, and danced at our free community events at Robson Square and other locations. We have witnessed love bloom, new friendships and families form, and made many dear friends through the years. This has been a heart-wrenching and emotional decision for us to make, but we feel it is the best one for us at this point in our lives.

Unlike most studio owners who are dance instructors, we started in the dance community as dance event organizers prior to opening Our Studios, and we will likely return to that in some capacity when indoor events are allowed again.

This is an opportunity for us to explore other options, interests and activities. We firmly believe that when one door closes, others will open. We look forward to seeing what life has in store for us in the future, and we hope to see you all when this pandemic is finally over. Fingers crossed!

We hope to see you all again when we can once again dance and gather together safely!

With much gratitude for your love and support over the years.

Jennifer and Stephen Dancey

