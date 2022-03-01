A CHORUS LINE Provides Accessible Learning Opportunities In Theatre For Students At UBC

The UBC Musical Theatre Troupe has announced that tickets are now on sale for their first production since March 2020: A CHORUS LINE!

The show opens on March 19th and closes March 26th for a total of six performances at the Norman Rothstein Theatre. Tickets are available at achorusline.ubcmtt.ca.

A Chorus Line is a 1974 musical that follows seventeen dancers as they audition to be a part of the chorus for a Broadway show. As the show progresses, each one exposes their individuality and opens up to the choreographer and to the audience about what brought them to the theatre.

The show is directed by Rafa Alkalai, music direction by Beulah Lee and it features all-new choreography by Kyra Lien.

"Being apart of A Chorus Line has not only given me the opportunity learn and grow as a performer, but it has also introduced me to an amazing community of incredible people that I look forward to seeing every rehearsal." Said Hannah Tahami, who plays Maggie.

The UBC Musical Theatre Troupe, the only musical theatre club at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada. It strives to provide accessible and valuable learning opportunities in theatre for university students and lovers of theatre across the lower mainland.

"Just last rehearsal I was watching as our cast learned a new number taught by our choreographers and thinking how amazing it is that as university students we are able to pull off such a high quality show." Says Meryl Stevens, one of the Asisstant Directors. "Despite our busy student lives we each made the decision to dedicate our time to each other, give our trust to one and other, and put this production together as a company, and it's amazing to see the results of that dedication! MTT's A Chorus Line is truly such an impressive show and I'm so excited to share it."

Learn more about the troupe via UBCMTT.CA or buy your tickets now through achorusline.ubcmtt.ca.