tiata fahodzi Reveals Cast For TRIPLE BILL: EVERYWHERE

tiata fahodzi have announced the cast for the upcoming tour of TRIPLE BILL: EVERYWHERE, 25 March - 12 April 2025. An eclectic triple bill of short plays by Yusra Warsama, Magero, and Anyebe Godwin, and directed by Roy Alexander Weise MBE, TRIPLE BILL EVERYWHERE will feature Aisha Jawando (Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton The Musical - UK Tour; Tina in Tina The Musical (Aldwych Theatre); Wicked - Universal Pictures; Cinderella in Cinderella - Hackney Empire), Reba Ayi-Sobsa (by their fruits - Theatre 503; Black Mirror S7 - Netflix; Daisy Chains - The Production Exchange), and Shadrach Agozino (Killing Boris Johnson - Musa Alderson-Clarke; Anthem Live - Almeida Theatre; Murder in Provence - ITV).

The three actors will feature in all three of the short plays, which are interlinked by their socio-political themes exploring race, class, and gender-based prejudice and discrimination.

GESTATION by acclaimed actor, writer, poet, and theatre practitioner Yusra Warsama, finds women on a maternity ward in a hospital in the near future. On the verge of motherhood, they contemplate the class and race-based prejudices facing both themselves and their unborn children in the face of an uncertain world and future.

Set in an escape room, Y-TEPHRA by Magero - award-nominated spoken word artist, writer and co-founder of ‘The Brotherhood Creative Collective' - sees three siblings search for freedom not just from the game they find themselves in, but also from their fractured family dynamics.

Anyebe Godwin's APPROACH explores the housing difficulties faced by Black people in England today, inspired by Anyebe's own experiences of homelessness and housing uncertainty while living with chronic illness. Anyebe's acting credits include The Empress and Falkland Sound with the RSC; he has trained with Soho Writer's lab, Hightide Writer's Collective, and Young Vic Neighbourhood Voices.

Continuing their long track record of supporting and investing in British African artists at different stages of their careers, tiata fahodzi return with their most extensive Triple Bill tour to date - the first since the success of Talking About Revolution, 2023. TRIPLE BILL: EVERYWHERE opens at Enfield's Dugdale Arts Centre and Birmingham Rep Theatre, before touring to Prescot, Newcastle, Nottingham, Lincoln, Sheffield, Coventry, Bristol, Weston-super-Mare, and Norwich.

TRIPLE BILL: EVERYWHERE premieres at Birmingham Rep Theatre on Thursday 27 March before touring theatre and community spaces across England until Saturday 12 April.

