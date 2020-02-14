Yorkshire Shepherdess Brings Her Story To Parr Hall

Discover more about a forgotten way of life as Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen brings her remarkable story to Parr Hall.

Farmer, photographer and mother of nine, Amanda's lifestyle is one that has become almost lost in today's modern world - a life that's ruled by animals and the four seasons.

Adventures of the Yorkshire Shepherdess comes to Warrington's Parr Hall on Thursday 1 October and tells the story of how Huddersfield-based Amanda was inspired to leave her town life behind and head to the countryside.

After working as a freelance dairy milker and alpaca shearer, Amanda eventually settled down as a shepherdess at Ravenseat, one of the highest and most remote places in England, where she's raised a flock of 1000 sheep and a family of nine children with husband Clive.

Accompanied by some of Amanda's wonderful photography, audiences can discover all about the highs and lows of the farming year, which in 2018 included the extremes of the Beast from the East and one of the hottest summers on record.

From renovating an old farm house - with help from the family, a visiting plumber and a travelling monk - to becoming a best-selling author and being taken to the nation's hearts with the Channel 5 hit series Our Yorkshire Farm, this truly is a story like no other.

Funny, charming and filled with unforgettable characters, Adventures of the Yorkshire Shepherdess will delight anyone who has ever dreamt of a new life in the country.

Thursday 1 October 2020, 7.30pm, £18.50

Parr Hall, Palmyra Square South, Warrington, WA1 1BL

Tickets and information 01925 442345 www.pyramidparrhall.com





