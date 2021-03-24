X Factor Duo Same Difference To Reunite On Stage In The Kings Theatre's Summer Pantomime DICK WHITTINGTON

The Kings Theatre, Portsmouth has announced that Sarah Smith - one half of X Factor finalists Same Difference is joining the cast of Dick Whittington as Fairy Bowbells, teaming up with her brother Sean on stage for the first time in 7 years.

The original run of Dick Whittington with Sean playing the title role was cut short in December, disappointing thousands of ticket holders. With theatres on track to reopen as part of the government's roadmap for recovery, Dick Whittington - The Pompey Panto will return from Friday 23rd July until Sunday 8th August 2021.

Portsmouth-born siblings Sarah and Sean shot to fame after reaching the final of the hit-show in 2007. Success led to the duo being signed by Simon Cowell's record label, releasing two studio albums and appearing in panto together, before pursuing their own careers in 2014.

Sean has since embarked on a solo career whilst continuing theatre work with Sarah now teaching the stars of the future by running performing arts school SD Studios in Portsmouth - and becoming a mother. Most recently, the pair joined forces remotely to record a single in 2020 for the first time 10 years, with proceeds going to the NHS.

With a stellar cast, the same incredible sets and costumes, magical dance numbers, fabulous singing alongside non-stop gags Dick Whittington is the perfect family event to celebrate the summer in Portsmouth.

Will Dick Whittington succeed in his thrilling quest to find adventure, fame and fortune in the glittering streets of London? Will he be able to defeat villainous rodent Queen Rat, save the city, and win the hand of his love, Alice?

Tickets for Dick Whittington are on sale now at www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/dickwhittington

Sarah Smith: "I'm really excited to get back on stage and dust off my fairy wings! When Sean and I called time on Same Difference and started our own projects, I drew a line under performing and focused all my time on the studio and becoming a mother.

"When the offer came through to be part of Dick Whittington, the timing felt right. Performing again will be strange but I've seen the show and heard so many good things from Sean and I can't wait to get started!"

Sean Smith: "When Same Difference came to an end in 2014, I never thought I'd see the day that Sarah and I would be performing together on the same stage again.

"It will be our first performance together in 7 years and I think the Kings Theatre is the only place it could have happened. We're going to finish this incredible show that we started at Christmas and I'm so excited that Sarah is a part of that!"