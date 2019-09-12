Worthing Theatres And Museum Confirm Comparable Or Higher Rate Of Pay For All Current Casual Workers

A charity has been established to fulfill the management and development of the museum and theatres in Worthing. This not for profit organisation will continue to employ all current contracted staff who have ensured the financial and cultural success over the last three years. While the Council retains ownership of the buildings and assets, the independent charitable trust, will be responsible for running both the museum and theatres.



The current casual worker posts with Worthing Borough Council will cease, up to the appointment of the new company. The new charity; Worthing Theatres and Museum (WTM) have offered casual worker opportunities; including a young persons work opportunities scheme, to all individuals currently employed on this basis by Worthing Borough Council ahead of external advertising for these posts.



The registered charity held a consultation with all current staff and workers on Monday 9th September with support from various council departments and unions. The consultation gave opportunities for questions and feedback. WTM heard the concerns regarding Casual Worker salaries and made a commitment to review this with the Trustees.



Representatives for WTM stated at the consultation that the casual workers pay scales would be reviewed at the next board of trustees meeting on Wednesday 11th September and that confirmation of any conclusions from that review would be shared with all staff within the week.



The casual workers pay scales were reviewed and conclusively confirmed that all casual worker posts within the new company upon commencement will be equal to or higher than the current rates given by the council.



The new company holds charitable status, ensuring the theatres and the museum will be able to bid for funding from an increased range of trusts and foundations and it is also hoped that this development will have benefits for the theatre's and museum's work in the community. The trust will be led by local businessman and entrepreneur Peter Cadwallader, as chair.



Cadwallader, said: I now look forward to bringing together the board and working with the team in the coming months to bring this long-held plan to life.



Amanda O'Reilly, Head of Culture, reflected on the monumental transformation stating: This journey has reaffirmed our direction of travel and our mission is clearer than ever; we will continue with bold programming and curation, transform our cultural landscape and above all take our community with us.





