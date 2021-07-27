World Premiere of MARIO: A SUPER MUSICAL! to be Presented at The Camden Fringe 2021

Transfer Productions are proud to announce the world premiere of "Mario: A Super Musical!" at The Camden Fringe 2021. It is a new musical parody that celebrates the wonderful world of Super Mario, with book and lyrics by Jim Burrows and music by Winston Eade.

Showing at The Cockpit Theatre as part of The Camden Fringe on 10th and 21st August - 4PM. The Cockpit, Gateforth St NW8 8EH

This original British musical brings the Mario universe to life in an explosive hour of Musical Theatre meets gaming fandom galore!

Plunged into the video game world, audiences embark on a quest with a twist. The storyline is heartfelt, nostalgic and surprising as the iconic characters step out from the 'Player 2' shadows to rescue their rescuer. With an agile wit and electrifying score, the show explores independence, staying true to yourself and how breaking traditions can often lead to a brighter future.

With the clock ticking down and the fate of the virtual world at stake, will it be mission complete or game over?

Playing these iconic characters will be Billie Kerr as Luigi/Rosalina, Caitlin Swanton as Kammy, James Hastings as Yoshi, Rob J. Wrimus as Mario, Jessica Lim as Peach, Kieran Sims as Bowser and Sam McCallum as Toad.

With direction by Ellie Coote, musical direction by Laurence T-Stannard, choreography by Laura Dawn.

Further credits include, lighting design by Domino Mannheim, sound design by Ryan Jones, casting by Tom Shiels & stage management by Summer Keeling.

Cockpit Theatre:

https://www.thecockpit.org.uk/show/mario_a_super_musical

Camden Fringe Website:

https://camden.ssboxoffice.com/performances/mario-a-super-musical/