World Premiere Stage Adaptation of THE CREAKERS Will Launch At Theatre Royal Plymouth

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



International singer-songwriter and best-selling author, Tom Fletcher (McFly), will bring his smash-hit book, The Creakers, to the stage in a brand-new musical perfect for young people and brave adults!

The world premiere stage production of The Creakers will begin its journey at Theatre Royal Plymouth from 25 October - 02 November. Tickets are on sale now and casting and further creative team will be announced soon.

This new musical adaptation, directed and choreographed by TRP's Associate Director, Tom Jackson Greaves (Whistle Down The Wind, Priscilla Queen of the Desert) is an epic, joyful and hilarious adventure into a new world, where we discover that it's often those who are different that make a difference.

Lucy wakes up one morning to discover something very strange indeed. All the grown-ups in her town have disappeared.

All the other kids in Whiffington are so excited! No more grown-ups means no more school! No more bedtime! No more rules!

But Lucy wants her Dad back - and nothing is going to stop her. So - along with her friends Norman and Ella - Lucy sets off on an unbelievable adventure into a topsy-turvy, back-to-front and inside-out new world . . . The world underneath her bed. The world of . . . The Creakers!

Speaking about the announcement, Tom Fletcher said:

"I am SO excited that I can finally let the Creaker out of the bag! I have been secretly working with a team of brilliant creatives to turn my treasured best-selling spooky story THE CREAKERS into an adventure-filled stage musical that will premiere in Plymouth this Halloween Half Term. I can't wait to tell you more about it soon. See you in Plymouth!"

Theatre Royal Plymouth Associate Director and show Director and Choreographer Tom Jackson Greaves said:

"It is such a delight to bring this wonderful tale of adventure, sustainability and individuality to the stage. Tom Fletcher is an extraordinary creator of worlds and his composed songs for this show are utterly magical. It's a constant delight to work with him, as we bring this production to life and ensure Lucy's escapades from the book translate to the stage in the most theatrical and playful way possible!'

Co-producers Impossible Producing said, "As Cornwall based creative producers, we set up the company to do impossible things for people and places. The Creakers is all about young people and the power of possibility. We and our kids loved it and we knew it would make an amazing musical to kick off our ambition to create the South West-End - great new work created and showcased here before anywhere else in the world.

Tickets for this magical musical adventure, with an unforgettable soundtrack, are on sale now. Sign up here to be the first to know more https://theatreroyal.com/whats-on/creakers/