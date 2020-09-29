Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's Resident Pantomime Dame Ian Adams Joins The Panto Parade

The socially distanced march will start at Cambridge Circus and end in Parliament Square.

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's resident pantomime dame is set to join The Panto Parade on Wednesday 30 September in Westminster. Ian Adams will join other dames and industry professionals for a socially distanced march that will start at Cambridge Circus and end in Parliament Square.

The march has been organised by BECTU, Equity, ExcludedUK and #wemakeevents to highlight the impact that the loss of panto will have on live theatre.

Ian Adams has played dame for over twenty-five years and has been in The Grand's panto for the last four. He writes and directs the sell-out Intro To Pantomime taken into local schools. Ian is also the co-presenter of The Grand's Memory Café, which performs to over 200 patrons per month who are living with Dementia.

Ian said, "When I was asked to take part in The Panto Parade, I immediately accepted. I feel very strongly that we need to highlight how many people will be affected by the loss of pantomime. The dame is a staple and much-loved role and it is only fitting that we should march together, united, fighting for our industry."

Vicky Price, Associate Director of Development and Communications said, "It was a very difficult, yet inevitable decision to postpone this year's pantomime. It leaves a massive gap in the theatrical calendar for annual pantomime attendees and the loss of revenue for the theatre. However, we are delighted that we have retained over 70% of this year's bookings for our postponed production of Cinderella, which proves how important this wonderful artform is."

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's postponed production of Cinderella will open on Saturday 6 December 2021.

