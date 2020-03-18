Wolverhampton Grand Theatre to Remain Closed Until April 19

Following advice from the UK Government which stipulates that people should avoid public buildings, including theatres, and the position adopted by the industry body, UK Theatre, Management at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has taken the decision to extend the closure period until Sunday 19 April 2020.

Read the statement below:

For performances after 19 April, we are in discussions with producers and will keep all ticket holders informed as we continue to follow recommendations and advice from the relevant authorities.

Whilst we very much regret this decision, the welfare of our loyal patrons and our 160 employees is of the upmost importance to our organisation.

We will contact all customers who have purchased tickets for upcoming performances as soon as possible.

Customers will have the following options:

We can refund your tickets to your personal theatre account as credit to use against a future purchase. Account credit can also be used to purchase Grand Theatre Gift Vouchers.

We can refund transactions to the method of payment used when purchasing. For cash payments, refunds will be issued via a cheque which will be posted to you.

The Grand Theatre is a registered charity and relies totally on the support of our customers. You may, if you wish, donate the cost of your purchase to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's Charity to help us safeguard our wonderful organisation in these difficult times, which has been at the heart of Wolverhampton for the past 125 years.

Please be assured you do not need to contact the Grand Theatre, customers will be contacted directly as soon as possible, and in performance date order.

We will work closely with producers during the coming weeks in order to do our best to reschedule the productions on alternative dates.

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre would like to personally thank all of the customers who are choosing to donate their ticket money or their £3 booking fee back to the theatre when the Box Office have contacted them for refunds. Your support to the safeguarding of our beloved theatre is hugely appreciated.

We wholeheartedly thank you for your patience and understating during this unprecedented and difficult time.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You