Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Will Remain Closed Through Monday 31 August

Today, management at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Theatre will remain closed until Monday 31 August.

CEO and Artistic Director Adrian Jackson said, "We are living through unprecedented times but that said, I would like to take this opportunity to reassure everyone that great care and effort is being taken to safeguard the future of our Grand Theatre. Thanks to shrewd business planning and careful financial management, the theatre, which is also a registered charity, will make A GRAND COMEBACK just as soon as it is safe to do so.

Decisions around our Autumn/Winter season, and our traditional family pantomime are in major discussion and there will be an update as soon as possible. For now, it is all about 2021. We have secured phenomenal shows for our new season, some of which are already on sale and others will be announced very soon.

As a charity, we provide vital work in the community and sustaining this work is of the upmost priority.

I would like to sincerely thank everyone for the donations, letters, cards, emails and comments of support we have received. In a time when we are isolated from the people we care about, these gestures are greatly appreciated.

The Grand has stood proudly in Wolverhampton for the past 125 years and we will ensure that the people of Wolverhampton and beyond will continue to enjoy this great theatre for many decades to come."

While some productions have been completely cancelled, a large percentage have been re-scheduled for a later date. For the complete listing's customers should visit www.grandtheatre.co.uk

Customers who have already booked will receive correspondence that outlines their options for managing bookings. Any enquiries should be emailed to feedback@grandtheatre.co.uk

