Wolverhampton Grand Theatre New Season Includes NORTHERN BALLET'S UGLY DUCKLING, THE ROCKET MAN, LA BOHÈME, and More!

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced a brand-new season of shows on sale on Friday 19 August, with priority booking for Friends of the Grand and members from Wednesday 17 August at 8am online.

The new season will see Northern Ballet's Ugly Duckling, classic favourites from The Rocket Man, romantic opera La Bohème and a sing a long film screening of Disney's Encanto - just don't talk about Bruno!

The new shows are:

THE CLASSIC ROCK SHOW on Monday 6 February celebrates the very best of Classic Rock. Paying tribute to its favourite rock heroes, the show thunders through legendary performances from the likes of Led Zeppelin, Dire Straits, The Who, Eric Clapton, AC/DC, Queen, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac and many more. Performed with note-for-note precision, bringing the original iconic and era defining recordings back to life on stage, with an amazing sound and light show to match. Anthem after anthem, riff after riff and solo after solo, culminating in a show-stopping guitar duel that is definitely not to be missed.

THE ROCKET MAN - A TRIBUTE TO SIR ELTON JOHN on Friday 10 February catch a star if you can and wish for something special as we ask you, are you ready for love? Jimmy Love!

This is the world's favourite celebration of a musical icon. Join us as Jimmy and his amazing live band take you down the Yellow Brick Road with two hours of glorious Elton hits, including Saturday Nights Alright, Crocodile Rock, I'm Still Standing, Philadelphia Freedom, and many more. We take you on a journey through Elton's life and career, the highs and the lows with many a laugh brought to life, live on stage.

At SING-A-LONG-A THE GREATEST SHOWMAN on Saturday 11 February audiences can cheer on Hugh Jackman, lust after Zac Efron and sing their hearts out with a live host who will teach you some dance moves and show you how to use your free props bag.

Northern Ballet's UGLY DUCKLING on Sunday 2 April is a ballet for young people about a lonely and fed-up duckling, ignored by those around her who think she is too ugly to fit in. She tries to make friends with fellow ducklings as well as with frogs, cats and even a fox, but realising she is not like any of these animals, she is left sad and alone. Follow the duckling on her journey as she overcomes her troubles and realises that she was beautiful all along. Retelling the famous Hans Christian Andersen fairytale, UGLY DUCKLING is the perfect opportunity for your little ones to enjoy live ballet, music and theatre for the first time.

DREAMBOYS on Thursday 6 April are ready to give you a night of fun, fantasy and no holding back with their brand new NO STRINGS ATTACHED UK tour! Join us for an epic party with off-the-charts dance routines, ripped torsos to tease and please, and audience participation throughout. Featuring movie-quality stage sets, double the dance moves, and more skin on show than ever before, NO STRINGS ATTACHED is the ultimate night of carefree fun.

THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK on Friday 7 April is packed with the fantastic songs of The Carpenters, Toni Lee's sensational voice will take you on a musical journey through The Carpenters' wonderful hit songs, including Close To You, We've Only Just Begun, Top Of The World, Mr. Postman, Only Yesterday, Rainy Days and Mondays, Goodbye To Love, Solitaire, Sing and more.

SING-A-LONG-A ENCANTO on Saturday 8 April is the classic Disney tale of The Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift -- every child except Mirabel. However, she soon may be the Madrigals last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger. Sing your heart out with our live host, who will teach you some dance moves, help you create some magic and show you how to use your free props bag and remember... we don't talk about Bruno, no no, no!

LA BOHÈME on Saturday 15 April directed by Ellen Kent, this brand new production is traditionally staged and features beautiful sets and costumes. LA BOHÈME is one of the most romantic operas ever written. It tells the tragic tale of the doomed, consumptive Mimi and her love for a penniless writer. The set reflects the Bohemian art of the period and will include, a local brass band, snow effects and Muzetta's dog will also make an entrance. This classic tale of Parisian love and loss features many famous arias including Your Tiny Hand is Frozen, They Call Me Mimi and Muzetta's Waltz.

RATPACK - SWINGIN' AT THE SANDS on Sunday 7 May is a fully choreographed homage to the greatest performers in known history features stars of the hit West End show The Rat Pack, Live From Las Vegas and features such favourites as I've Got You Under My Skin and Mr. Bojangles, not to mention the numbers every audience can't help singing and dancing along to, such as New York, New York, That's Life and of course My Way.

Tickets go on sale to Friends of the Grand and members on Wednesday 17 August at 8am online and are on sale to the public on Friday 19 August at 8am online.