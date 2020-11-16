Wolverhampton Grand Theatre Announces Further Postponements In The New Year

Customers who have already booked will receive correspondence that outlines their options for managing bookings.

Today, management at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be further postponements in the New Year.

The Grand can open to 322 people per performance, which adheres to the Covid-19 guidelines, however the programme in January, February and March 2021 is only financially viable if open at full capacity.

The majority of the programme has been rescheduled into later dates with only a handful of productions being completely cancelled.

CEO and Artistic Director Adrian Jackson said,

"We genuinely hoped that the start of the year would see The Grand return at full capacity, however we must face facts that the country and indeed the world are not yet in a position to fully open. It is another devastating blow, but we remain completely optimistic about the future.

This news does not mean we are keeping the doors closed. We are planning to open before Christmas with a film screening of A CHRISTMAS CAROL and a children's production of DEAR SANTA. We are in negotiations to deliver socially distanced performances during January, February and March including our involvement with Wolverhampton Literature Festival and a Bollywood Cinema Season.

As a charity, we continue to provide our vital community work. I am so pleased that our Intro To Pantomime schools tour will be out on the road for a three weeks. Our Memory Cafés are being delivered digitally creating a crucial service for people living with dementia.

I would like to sincerely thank everyone once again for the continued support shown to this iconic building."

For the complete listings of reschedules and cancellations customers should visit www.grandtheatre.co.uk

Customers who have already booked will receive correspondence that outlines their options for managing bookings. If the theatre does not hold your email address, you will be written to within 10 working days.

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You