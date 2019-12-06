Wolverhampton Grand Announces 2020/21 Pantomime, CINDERELLA

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced today that next year's magical family pantomime will be CINDERELLA - a spectacular new production, produced by the team at the theatre from Saturday 5 December 2020 - Sunday 10 January 2021. Tickets will be on sale from Monday 16 December 2019 to members and Wednesday 18 December to the public.

CINDERELLA will honour the Grand Theatre's rich history of pantomime with a brand new production, created exclusively for Wolverhampton.

Under the power of her evil Stepmother and wicked Stepsisters, Cinderella lives as a poor servant girl, pandering to their every need and only dreaming of their luxurious lifestyle. With help from her only friend Buttons and a fabulous Fairy Godmother, can she make it to the Royal Ball and find her Prince Charming?

With magical new staging, CINDERELLA promises to be an unmissable festive fairytale production full of fun, dazzling choreography and a star cast to be announced soon!

Chief Executive and Artistic Director of the Grand Theatre Adrian Jackson said; "this is a hugely exciting time for the Grand Theatre as we continue to develop and evolve our programme. We are increasingly able to offer our audiences the chance to see bespoke productions created right here in Wolverhampton with the entire family firmly in mind. What we have planned for Cinderella will delight all who come with first rate story-telling, music from a large band, a dynamic cast and staging unlike anything you've ever seen."

The headline sponsor for CINDERELLA will be Dudley Zoo & Castle.

Tickets for CINDERELLA from Saturday 5 December 2020 - Sunday 10 January 2021 are on sale to Friends of the Grand and members from Monday 16 December at 10am online and 12pm by phone and at the Box Office counters. Tickets will go on public sale on Wednesday 18 December at 10am online and 12pm by phone and at the Box Office counters.

Tickets can be booked in person at the theatre, by calling 01902 42 92 12 or online at grandtheatre.co.uk





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You