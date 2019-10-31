Wise Children Announce Revival Of ROMANTICS ANONYMOUS At Bristol Old Vic

Wise Children today announce further programming for 2020, with a revival of Emma Rice's musical adaptation of Romantics Anonymous in a co-production with Plush Theatricals. Marc Antolin and Carly Bawden return to the cast to play Jean-René and Angélique respectively. The production opens at Bristol Old Vic on 23 January, with previews from 18 January and runs until 1 February, ahead of a US tour to Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in LA and Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington D.C.. Further US dates and the full cast will be announced shortly.

Tickets for Bristol Old Vic are on sale now for Friends and go on general sale on Friday 1 November at 1pm.



Emma Rice, said today, "Rarely have I made a show as beloved as Romantics Anonymous. It worked a gentle magic on all who created and saw it. Like Angélique creating her exquisite chocolates, fairy dust seems to float around this precious production and I, for one, cannot wait to bring it back. There is palpable excitement in the team and Bristol Old Vic is the perfect place to launch this new production. Beautiful, intimate and true, Romantics Anonymous will fill Bristol's cold winter nights with soul soaring music, heart-warming humanity and heavenly chocolate. Just right!"



Angélique is a gifted chocolate maker inhibited by social anxiety and Jean-René is the boss of a failing chocolate factory. When Angélique takes a job in Jean-René's struggling factory, a fragile love affair unfolds.



Funny, tender and painfully awkward, Romantics Anonymous is a delicious love story about breaking the mould and finding the courage to be happy.



Directed by Emma Rice, the world première of Romantics Anonymous was originally produced by Shakespeare's Globe for the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse by special arrangement with Radio Mouse Entertainment.

This announcement follows recent news of Wise Children's world première adaptation of Wuthering Heights opening at The National Theatre ahead of a UK tour next year.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You