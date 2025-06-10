Wilko Johnson Honoured with Train Naming Ahead of Play Opening at Leicester Square Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rock ‘n’ roll icon and Dr. Feelgood co-founder Wilko Johnson was celebrated yesterday in a special ceremony at Southend Central Station honouring his musical legacy and ties to Essex.

As part of the tribute, a commemorative train nameplate was unveiled, followed by a live performance from Wilko: Love and Death and Rock and Roll cast members Johnson Willis, John House, David John and Georgina Field. The event culminated with the departure of the ‘Wilko Express’, the c2c train specially named in Wilko’s honour, which made a one-off journey from Southend to Fenchurch Street in London.

Wilko’s family and friends, including his brother Malcolm and son Simon were in attendance to unveil the train nameplate. A special performance of the R&B classic “Route 66”, featuring lyrics rewritten to reflect Southend and the Essex coast, was performed before guests boarded the ‘Wilko Express’, which travelled through stations including Westcliff, Benfleet and Barking en route to London Fenchurch Street.

Wilko Johnson, born in Canvey Island, co-founded the legendary band Dr. Feelgood in 1971. Known for his electrifying stage presence and distinctive, machine-gun guitar style, Wilko and the band are widely regarded as the Godfathers of punk rock, and have influenced generations of musicians.

This year marks a milestone for both Wilko and the band. Following sold out runs at Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch and the Southwark Playhouse, the play Wilko: Love and Death and Rock and Roll begins its run at the Leicester Square Theatre in July and will also play at the Everyman Theatre in Cheltenham in August. Inspired by Wilko’s terminal diagnosis and his decision to live fully rather than pursue treatment, the production explores his life—from Dr. Feelgood to Game of Thrones—through music, storytelling, and his own words. 2025 also celebrates the 50th anniversary of Dr. Feelgood’s influential debut album Down by the Jetty, a record hailed by artists like Paul Weller, Bob Geldof, the Ramones, John Lydon, and Suggs for its enduring impact on their music and the evolution of rock and roll. The band and Wilko also feature in Scene by the Sea, an exhibition from the Thames Group of Artists at the Beecroft Gallery in Southend celebrating the area’s musical and cultural legacy. Alongside the exhibition, there’s a map of key venues in the area which can be picked up at various locations.

Wilko’s son Simon said ‘’It is very touching that c2c are honouring my father in this way. I am told this is a tribute usually only reserved for poets and royalty. As an aspiring poet, I know he would be well chuffed.”

c2c Managing Director Rob Mullen said: “We are thrilled to honour Wilko Johnson with the ‘Wilko Express,’ immortalising his legacy on one of our trains. Beyond his fame, Wilko was a cherished member of our local community throughout his life. He frequently used our line when traveling across Essex and despite travelling the globe, Essex and c2c were always his home. We take immense pride in recognising his inimitable contribution to British music and our local communities by having his family and friends turn out to celebrate this well-deserved honour.”

Comments