West End Stars and Film Titles Announced For Movies & Music Weekend at Chichester Festival Theatre

Chichester Festival Theatre will present a day of outdoor performances alongside a Drive-In Cinema, working in partnership with Chichester Cinema at New Park, over the August Bank Holiday weekend (28 - 31 August).

On Monday 31 August, Hugh Bonneville headlines Family Fun in the Park, reading Judith Kerr's The Tiger Who Came to Tea and Mog the Forgetful Cat, with actors using puppetry to bring the stories to life. Families can also join in a fun 'Dance-Along'.

At a concert that evening, Omid Djalili will introduce songs from the musicals with West End stars Gina Beck, Gabrielle Brooks, Rob Houchen, Julian Ovenden and Giles Terera, joined by CFT Artistic Director Daniel Evans. Songs will include a medley from South Pacific alongside hits from West Side Story, Wicked, The Sound of Music and My Fair Lady.

A raised stage will be erected next to the Festival Theatre on Oaklands Park and plots will be marked out on the Park for both events, with small plots for up to two people and larger plots for up to six people.

From Friday 28 to Sunday 30 August, working in partnership with Chichester Cinema at New Park, the Chichester Drive-In Cinema in Northgate car park will screen the classics Singin' in the Rain and Some Like It Hot, alongside the popular hits Grease, The Greatest Showman and The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Pixar's latest family comedy Onward will complete the programme.

Traditional drive-in style food and drink will be available to pre-order for delivery to your car at the Chichester Drive-In Cinema, and picnic hampers can be pre-ordered for the Concert in the Park, all supplied by CFT's caterers Caper & Berry.

Arrangements will be put in place for the necessary social distancing, and all rules and guidelines prevalent at the time will be strictly adhered to throughout the event. The event is being planned with the co-operation and support of Chichester District Council.

Tickets go on sale from 30 July at www.cft.org.uk for Family Fun in the Park, the Concert in the Park and the Chichester Drive-In Cinema (tickets for the Drive-In Cinema will also be available at www.chichestercinema.org). Tickets for the Chichester Drive-In Cinema are £35 per car (£25 for Onward). Plots of varying sizes will cost from £10 (for 2 people) for Family Fun in the Park and from £30 (for 2 people) for the Concert in the Park.

